'Anveshi Jain Official App' Top Trending on iOS App Store

Mega trend of celebrity apps is seeing young India latching on to exclusive content and new entertainment options during COVID times

MUMBAI, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Content consumption has gone through the roof during the COVID-19 induced lockdown. Young people staying indoor are looking for new types of entertainment. In such a situation when people are exploring newer alternatives on the internet for their recreation, Anveshi Jain has emerged as a blessing in disguise, helping people fight the lockdown-induced boredom.

Since day one of the nationwide lockdown, Anveshi goes live every day to interact with her fans on the 'Anveshi Jain Official App'.

During the daily live sessions, followers can send stickers and request the actress for dating tips. In addition, the top ten fans get a golden opportunity to play games, including 'Truth and Dare' and 'Pick a Chit'.

Anveshi Jain official app is top trending on the iOS (Apple) App Store.

Thanks to her huge fan following, Anveshi Jain app is currently at 27th position in top 100 apps under the 'Entertainment Category' in the Indian market for iOS, leaving behind other rival applications like TVF play, Eros Now, Vodafone Play and Viu (APP ANNIE iOS top app charts - 6/6/2020)

Apart from live streaming, the app's other notable features are:

HD Quality Content

Never seen before photos and videos

Direct Line: Ability to send direct messages to Anveshi, one to one

One-stop location for all of the actress' social media posts

Exclusive Shows such as Gandi Baatein

Gifting: Send a rose, or a flying kiss during her LIVE session

Also, users can earn and unlock different interesting features.

The app, which has been developed by Armsprime Media in India itself, uses cutting-edge customer profile analytics and AI-based algos to maintain freshness of content for returning users. Using fan demand clustering, the app now has a new feature - Anveshi's 'Wardrobe' - where fans can buy from her personal belongings. Notably, the app is a mind-blowing way to know more about the personal as well as professional life of the actress.

Reportedly, the charming actress will make her debut soon on the big screen in the Telugu film industry even as such exclusive apps are bringing celebrities closer to millions of their fans. Her fanbase has expanded beyond the metros to Tier 2 & Tier 3 cities in India too. The 'Anveshi Jain Official App' also has a significant fan base outside the country. Her fans are able to connect with her directly every day, whatever part of the world they are in.

About Armsprime Media Private Limited:

Armsprime Media is an innovative media and entertainment technology company, headquartered in India. The firm partners with celebrities and influencers to build exclusive digital platforms that improve engagement and monetization opportunities for the celebs. Using a suite of proprietary tools and processes, the company provides consumer profile intelligence and AI based analytics, helping celebs widen their reach globally. Using the latest technology solutions and completely customisable feature sets, Armsprime accelerates digital fanbase adoption and engagement at scale, thus helping celebrities and influencers monetize their time and talent.

