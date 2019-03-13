[WEBINAR] Frost & Sullivan Explores Next-generation Technologies Enabling Faster Growth of Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO)

New Technologies in MRO Ecosystem Targeted at Supporting New-generation Aircrafts

LONDON, March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan, the growth partnership company, announced that it will host a live, complimentary Growth, Innovation and Leadership (GIL) briefing, "Next-generation Technologies Enabling Faster Growth of Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO)," on Thursday, 4 April, at 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. EDT.

Frost & Sullivan invites you to join Amartya De, Associate Director, and Timothy J. Kuder, Senior Industry Analyst, as they identify key technologies that will support future-proof MRO operations such as AI and additive manufacturing, followed by an interactive, live question-and-answer session.

For more information and to register for the webinar, please visit http://frost.ly/38r

"MRO providers will increasingly need to align capabilities to meet the needs of new-generation aircraft platforms while supporting existing fleets," said De. "The session will deep dive into how modern technologies in MRO will enable the MROs to reduce cost and address the need for better analytical tools, reduce turnaround time and provide better resource planning with efficient customised interfaces."

The informative webinar will provide key takeaways, including:

Learn about the supply chain of the future in the MRO ecosystem

Discover decision support systems for repair management and integrated IT systems for fleet technical management

Explore the challenges faced by MROs in various stages of repair, such as resource visibility and scheduling

This webinar will be recorded and available for on-demand viewing at http://frost.ly/1ti.

