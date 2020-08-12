42Gears' SureMDM Bags the Second Prize in the Digital India AatmaNirbhar Bharat Innovate Challenge

BANGALORE, India, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 42Gears is proud to announce that SureMDM, its flagship product, has bagged the second prize under the Office and Work from Home category in the Digital India AatmaNirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge.

The challenge seeked to 'identify the best Indian apps that are already being used by citizens and have the potential to scale and become world-class apps in their respective categories. This Innovation Challenge, with various cash awards and incentives of featuring apps on leaderboards, seeks to create an ecosystem where Indian entrepreneurs and startups are incentivised to ideate, incubate, build, nurture and sustain tech solutions that can serve not only citizens within India but also the world.'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched this initiative with a view to build a strong ecosystem for Indian applications. The challenge saw enthusiastic participation from individuals and businesses alike. Out of the 6940 entries received from around the country, 662 were filed under the Office and Work from Home category.

"It's been an honour to present our product on such a prestigious platform. The huge number of entries, every one of which was unique in its own way, shows how immensely talented Indian IT professionals are. While we are humbled to see how much potential each of our competitors have, being recognized by the Government of India is no less than a feat," said Onkar Singh, Founder and CEO of 42Gears.

SureMDM is a feature-rich, scalable mobile device management solution that can help businesses manage, monitor, and secure their business devices from a single web-based console - regardless of the platform they run, their make, deployment location, or ownership (company- or employee-owned).

SureMDM is already being used by over 10000 customers across more than 115 nations, and the company has earned repeated recognitions and mentions in Gartner Magic Quadrants and Customers' Choice Awards. Headquartered in Bangalore, 42Gears also has offices in the US and the UK. Apart from being associated with leading Indian brands such as Flipkart, Indigo, BYJU's, and Delhivery among others, the company also works with international tech giants such as Intel, Samsung, Lenovo, and more.

"We believe that SureMDM can help companies ensure business-continuity during these uncertain times. It has all the features businesses need to enable secure remote access today," added Singh.

About 42Gears

42Gears is a leading Unified Endpoint Management solution provider, named a Visionary in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Unified Endpoint Management tools two years in a row offering SaaS and on-premise solutions to secure, monitor and manage all business endpoints, such as tablets, phones, desktops, and wearables. 42Gears products support company-owned as well as employee-owned devices built on Android, iOS, iPadOS, Windows, macOS, Wear OS, VR, and Linux platforms. 42Gears products are used in various industries, such as healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, education, and retail. 42Gears products are trusted by over 10,000 customers in more than 115 countries.

For more information on SureMDM, please visit www.42gears.com.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/517153/42Gears_Mobility_Systems_Logo.jpg

SOURCE 42Gears Mobility Systems