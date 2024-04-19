5 Days Left to Apply for IIFT's 5 Year Integrated Program in Management (BBA in Business Analytics and MBA in International Business) 2024-29 Programme at Kakinada Campus

NEW DELHI, April 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For the Academic Year 2024-25, registrations are open for 5-Year Full-Time Integrated Program in Management (BBA in Business Analytics and MBA in International Business) 2024–29 programme at Kakinada Campus.

The Five Year Integrated Program in Management (IPM) at IIFT-Kakinada aims at imparting managerial and decision making capabilities to young professionals along with integrating management education with Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM). In line with the New Education Policy 2020, with an early induction into the programme and a rigorous and holistic curriculum, the students will be able to demonstrate problem solving skills supported by appropriate analytical techniques and will use ethical and socially conscious judgment while analyzing business situations.

Candidates successfully completing the course requirement of integrated programme in management would be awarded Bachelor of Business Administration (Business Analytics) at the end of 3 years and Master of Business Administration (International Business) at the end of 5 years by Indian Institute of Foreign Trade. Candidates opting for exit after completing the requirement of first three years, would be awarded Bachelor of Business Administration (Business Analytics). The first three years of the IPM program would be based on semester system and the last two years would be based on the trimester system (as per the prevailing MBA course structure). Promotion from BBA (Business Analytics) to MBA (International Business) will be based on fulfilment of all academic requirements as per rules.

Programme Objectives

To equip students with conceptual and interpersonal skills for managerial decision making.

To build their leadership & team skills to enhance their performance in a cross-cultural environment.

To enable the students to demonstrate knowledge of foundation subjects for management studies.

To develop good analytical, statistical and problem-solving skills.

To develop data visualization skills, and to make recommendations on what decisions to take based on the data analytics.

To impart knowledge & skills to students for entry-level managerial roles in the varied management functions across different industries.

Admission Procedure

Eligibility

Qualifying Exam:

Candidates should have passed 10+2/XII/HSC examination or equivalent with 60% (55% for candidates from SC/ST/PwD/Transgender) or more in the year 2022, 2023 or appearing in 2024.

The candidate must have passed class 10th examination with 60% (55% for candidates from SC/ST/PwD/Transgender) or more in the year not before 2020.

Candidates who are likely to appear in the XII/HSC of equivalent examination by the end of July 31, 2024 can also apply, subject to meeting the eligibility criteria mentioned above.

can also apply, subject to meeting the eligibility criteria mentioned above. Mathematics/ Business Mathematics/ Applied Mathematics as a subject in +2 level is mandatory.

Age:

The candidate should have been born on or after August 01, 2004 (5 years of relaxation to the candidates from SC/ST/PwD category will be given i.e. born on or after August 01, 1999).

Mode of Admission:

For short-listing/selecting the candidates, IIFT will use score of IPMAT 2024 examination conducted by IIM-Indore. Merit list for the admission will be prepared on the basis of his/her IPMAT 2024 Score of IIM-Indore, Academic Profile of class 10th and Gender Diversity. IIM Indore has no role either in the selection process or in the conduct of IIFT's IPM programme.

How to Appear?

Those candidates who wish to apply for IIFT's Integrated Programme in Management (BBA-Business Analytics and MBA-International Business) 2024-29 have to mandatorily apply for IIM - Indore entrance exam (IPMAT 2024). Candidates are advised to check the IIFT's eligibility criteria carefully before applying for IPMAT entrance exam.

Step- 1

Please visit IIM Indore website (visit www.iimidr.ac.in) and fill their Online Application Form. After submitting the application successfully there, note the registration number of your application. Last date to apply for their examination is 26.03.2024

Step- 2

Visit IIFT website (www.iift.ac.in) and click on CURRENT ADMISSIONS icon. Submit IIFT's online application form as per details given on the website. Please note that it is mandatory to fill IPMAT-2024 registration number in IIFT application form.

Step- 3 (Documents to be uploaded while applying online)

Self-Attested copies of mark-sheets of 10th and 12th. Category students need to upload the requisite certificate.

Step- 4 (Application Fee) Rs. 2,000/- (Rs. 1,000/- for SC/ST/PwD) Application fee once paid will not be refunded.

Course Fee:

The course fee for resident Indians for the first three years of the IPM would be Rs. 4,00,000/- (Rupees Four Lakh) per annum. Course fee for the fourth and fifth years would be as per prevailing MBA in International Business Programme fees. Other charges would be extra.

Hostel Charges:

The Integrated Programme in Management (BBA-Business Analytics and MBA-International Business) at Kakinada campus is a fully residential programme. Hostel / Mess charges would be intimated to the candidates while sending offer letters.

Important Information

There are Sixty (60) seats at Kakinada Campus. Seats are reserved as per Government of India norms.

All disputes would be subject to the jurisdiction of Delhi Courts only.

Applications incomplete in any manner shall be summarily rejected.

The Candidate should follow IPMAT advertisement & admission procedure, as available on IIM Indore website for Registration of IPMAT 2024 Examination.

IIFT will use IPMAT 2024 Score for shortlisting / selecting the candidates for its Integrated Programme in Management. IIM Indore has no role either in the selection process or in the conduct of the programme.

Important Dates:

Last Date to Apply Online for IIFT's IPM 2024-29 23rd April, 2024 Entrance Exam by IIM-Indore 23rd May, 2024

Application Fee:

CATEGORY IPMAT (IIM-Indore) IIFT For General/Gen-EWS/OBC-NCL Rs. 4130 Rs. 2000 For SC/ST/PWD Rs. 2065 Rs. 1000

About The Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT)

The Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT), premier 'B-School" in the country, was established in 1963 under the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Govt. of India to contribute in the skill building for the external trade sector of India. The Institute was granted "Deemed to be University" status in 2002. The Institute was granted the prestigious AACSB Accreditation in 2021. With this the IIFT figures amongst the top 900+ Business Schools of the world which have earned this accreditation. In 2023, the institute was graded A+ by National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).

IIFT's Ranking in Various Surveys (2023):

27th by NIRF Ranking 5th by Chronicle All India B-School Survey-2023 10th by Fortune India Best B-School 2023 7th by Indian National Ranking Framework (IIRF-2024) 9th by Business Today - MDRA 2023 4th by Time B-School 2023 12th by MBA Universe B-School Ranking

Contact Us:

For Admission Related Inquiry: Contact Section Officer (Admissions Cell)

