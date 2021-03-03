5000 Electric Bikes, pre-booked within 4 days of Kabira Mobility KM3000 & KM4000 launch

- Kabira Mobility had launched its Two Flagship Electric Bikes KM3000 & KM4000 earlier this Month

- These Products had received an overwhelming response and were booked completely in less than 96 hours.

- Kabira Mobility had earlier targeted 5000 Bookings, however the total bookings had reached to 6100 by the end of 28th February 2021

- Pre-bookings are currently out of stock and will resume shortly

- Test Rides for Professional Bikers and enthusiasts will start from 15th March 2021 on registration basis

VERNA, India, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kabira Mobility, an Electric Vehicle Start-up, announced that the First Round of Limited Pre-booking of its Two Flagship Electric Bikes KM3000 & KM4000 is finished within 04 Days.

The Pre-booking of KM3000 & KM4000 started on 25th February and had received an overwhelming response from the customers, by the end of 28th February Kabira Mobility had received 6100 Pre-bookings crossing the Target of 5000 in Record Time.