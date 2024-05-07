ACG awarded 'Great Place To Work' certification for fourth consecutive year

MUMBAI, India, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ACG, the world's largest integrated supplier and service provider to pharmaceutical industry, is delighted to announce that for the fourth consecutive year it has achieved the 'Great Place To Work' certification. This certification recognises employers who create an outstanding employee experience.

Within ACG, five business units (Capsules, Corporate, Scitech – Research and Development Centre, Machinery, and Inspection) have been certified as 'Great Place to Work'. The comprehensive study, spanning five locations in India, encompassed approximately 3000 associates across management and plant categories. The process entailed a thorough survey based on key levers that define an organization's culture.

Nikita Panchal, Group Head Talent, OD and DEI at ACG, said, "Winning this award for the fourth consecutive year fills me with pride and gratitude, recognizing the collective effort of our associates. It serves as a reminder of our commitment to excellence and the fact that institution building is at the centre of all our actions as an organization."

"ACG fosters collaboration by nurturing teamwork and effective communication. We care for our associates and the business community through support initiatives, and we remain progressive by embracing change and innovation. Our associates are encouraged to embrace our values, seize opportunities for growth and to contribute their unique talents to shape a bright future together," she adds.

Sunil Jha, Group CHRO of ACG Group, said, "ACG thrives on collaboration through cross-functional teamwork, and – at all times – we prioritize the wellbeing of our associates. Winning this award is incredibly gratifying and I am appreciative that all our associates have worked together to make this happen."

About ACG

For over sixty years, ACG has been innovating the production solutions for pharmaceutical and nutraceutical companies, that help make people better.

As the world's most integrated provider of oral dosage products and services, we produce capsules, barrier packaging materials, manufacturing machinery, and visual inspection and traceability solutions. All fully compliant with international standards.

Today, ACG fosters long-term collaborative partnerships with customers in 138 countries across six continents. Together, we share a common purpose: to solve the world's greatest health challenges and make it better for everybody we serve.

