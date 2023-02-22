Adda52 Concluded its Biggest Poker Championship - ACL 2.0, Ram Kakkar Emerges as the Winner

Ram Kakkar wins the title of Adda52 Game Ambassador and a contract worth INR 20 lakh

GURUGRAM, India, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Adda52 concluded its poker championship - Adda52 Champions Leaderboard (ACL) 2.0 on 19th February 2023. Goa-based lawyer Ram Kakkar (39-year-old) emerged as the winner of the ACL 2.0 and took home an Adda52 contract worth INR 20 lakh. The culmination of this year-long leaderboard program witnessed an action-packed poker battle finale with nine players competing for the winner's title at Deltin Royale, Goa, which was also live streamed across the nation.

While Ram Kakkar took away the top spot, Ashit Sharma, who hails from Delhi, emerged as the runner-up, followed by Harsh Dembla from Delhi, who bagged the third place in the poker battle.

Expressing his happiness to be named as the winner of ACL 2.0, Ram Kakkar said, "All the players were amazing and the game was intense. It's been a long journey and this win will take some time to sink in. I look forward to giving back to the game and the poker community, as part of the Adda52 team." He also added, "Adda52 provides a great opportunity for players of different skill levels and all buy-ins to make it to the Finale. There are tonnes of opportunities in terms of monthly leaderboards and quarterly SNGs, to qualify. The live event was full of fun experiences like the fly dining and the yacht party, amongst other things. The finale itself was fun and a very good game against some very good players. To add to this, I am really excited to join Adda52 as one of their Game Ambassadors.''

Commenting on the tournament finale, Mr. Krishnendu Guha, Chief Revenue Officer, Adda52, said, "First of all, I would like to congratulate the ACL 2022 champion and runner-up. The ACL 2022 Finale featured a remarkable poker match while also generating an electrifying atmosphere for the spectators. It was exciting to see poker players from all cities and age groups gather to play poker together. ACL 2022 has been a success for us and we are looking forward to more participation in ACL 3.0.''

The ACL 2.0 Final table was followed by Adda52 Champions Night (ACN), Adda52's reward and recognition ceremony. ACN is organised to celebrate the success of the winners of various cash games and tournaments hosted by Adda52 throughout the year. The crowning of the ACL 2.0 winner was done by the ACL 2021 winner Arun Sriram.

Besides that, the next edition of Adda52 Champions Leaderboard, i.e. ACL 3.0 has already commenced on 1st February 2023 and will go on till 31st December 2023. The players will have the chance to participate and showcase their talent to win from the prize pool of INR 1.7 crore GTD, including a contract of INR 20 lakh for the winner, who will be crowned with the title of 'Adda52 Game Ambassador'. You can get more information on Adda52.com .

About Adda52

Adda52.com is India's online poker destination owned by Delta Tech Gaming Pvt Ltd. Founded in 2011, Adda52 believes in the highest values of trust and business conduct and has always strived to give the most secure and memorable playing experience while playing online poker. Adda52 has been certified from iTech labs for fair play and random number generator (RNG).

