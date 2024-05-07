Agilent Technologies and ICAR-National Research Centre for Grapes enter Strategic Partnership to Enhance Food Safety Standards

NEW DELHI, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Agilent Technologies, a pioneer in analytical laboratory solutions, has announced a strategic partnership with ICAR-National Research Centre for Grapes (NRCG) to co-develop advanced analytical workflows and address critical gaps in emerging food safety protocols.

(L to R): Padraig McDonnell, President and Chief Executive Officer, Agilent, Dr Kaushik Banerjee, Director, ICAR-National Research Centre for Grapes, Dr Samir Vyas, Country General Manager of Agilent in India, at the MoU signing ceremony.

As India cements its position as a key global player in food production and exports, there is an increasing need to focus on the quality of food products and adherence to domestic and international safety regulations. The country's status as one of the leading producers and exporters of cereals, spices, fruits and vegetables, and seafood underscores this necessity.

The collaboration between Agilent and NRCG will leverage Agilent's global expertise in food safety solutions alongside NRCG's extensive experience in analytical workflow development. This synergy aims to expedite the creation of cutting-edge workflows targeting PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances), polar pesticides, antibiotics, and other emerging applications, ensuring that Indian food products meet stringent regulatory standards.

The partnership will focus on creating next-generation workflows for emerging applications such as Polar Pesticides, PFAS, and Antibiotics. These innovative workflows will enhance food safety practices and contribute to India's sustainable reputation as a reliable food producer and exporter.

Speaking about the collaboration, Dr Kaushik Banerjee, Director, ICAR-National Research Centre for Grapes, said: "ICAR-NRCG is delighted to announce its collaboration with Agilent Technologies, which aims to improve the nation's food safety capabilities with a sustainable approach. In 2012, NRCG published its first GC-MS/MS based multi residue testing procedure for simultaneous analysis of 375 food contaminants using an Agilent GC-MS/MS system, which provided the most comprehensive scope of residue monitoring those days. Since then, the process has progressed with the development and implementation of a variety of analytical methodologies for the benefit of stakeholders in the food sector."

"The country's growing demand for food analysis is the focus of this public-private partnership. Laboratories that meet the requirements of regulatory bodies, such as FSSAI, APEDA, EIC, and Commodity Boards will receive significant support from this strategic collaboration. As I look ahead, there are exciting opportunities and important responsibilities on the horizon," he added.

Agilent and NRCG will collaborate to enhance existing food safety workflows, ensuring robust testing and compliance with regulatory requirements. The partnership aims to advocate for the adoption of new regulations in the country. Agilent and NRCG will contribute to shaping food safety standards by actively participating in policy discussions. Agilent and NRCG will publish methods and articles related to emerging regulations. These resources will provide valuable insights to the scientific community and promote best practices.

Technical personnel from both organizations and the industry will benefit from joint workshops and skill development programs. These initiatives will foster knowledge exchange and empower professionals to implement advanced analytical techniques. Agilent and NRCG will organize webinars and panel discussions to share expertise, discuss challenges, and explore solutions related to food safety.

Speaking about the partnership, Dr Samir Vyas, Country General Manager of Agilent in India, said: "This strategic partnership not only aims at bolstering the supply chain with safe and nutritious foods but also seeks to boost India's growth trajectory in global exports through technological advancements. By fostering skill development among technical personnel via training sessions and workshops, Agilent, together with NRCG, is committed to setting new benchmarks in food safety standards."

About Agilent Technologies India Pvt Ltd:

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) is a global leader in analytical and clinical laboratory technologies, delivering insights and innovation that help our customers bring great science to life. Agilent's full range of solutions includes instruments, software, services, and expertise that provide trusted answers to our customers' most challenging questions. The company generated revenue of $6.83 billion in fiscal 2023 and employs approximately 18,000 people worldwide. Information about Agilent is available at www.agilent.com. To receive the latest Agilent news, please subscribe to the Agilent Newsroom.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2406514/Agilent__ICR_NRCG_MoU_Signing.jpg