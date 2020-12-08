Alchemlife's Phytorelief-CC being used in eminent Indian hospitals as an immunity booster

The Phytorelief-CC that was donated is a Phytoceutical solution, i.e. the latest generation of clinically tested plant-based healthcare solutions that work by activating the body's own ability to restore good health, without side effects. It has been clinically tested and is a patented (in USA and European Union) solution to treat cold, cough and sore throat. It also helps naturally boost immunity by activating your saliva to fight germs that enter through the mouth and nose causing upper respiratory tract infections. It is a natural solution containing Phytoactives from different medicinal plants.

Raman Mehta, Founder, Alchemlife said, "The 'Protect the Protectors' initiative was launched to extend our gratitude and assist the nation's fearless medical workers. Through this gesture, we would like to thank them for their brave service every day and make sure we do our bit in our efforts to protect our saviours who are tirelessly working to keep us safe."

Dr S P Byotra, Senior Consultant, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, New Delhi commented, "I would like to take this opportunity to thank Alchemlife for their donations of Phytorelief-CC pastilles to our hospital. These pastilles have proved instrumental in boosting our immunity and keeping us safe while we take care of our patients every day. We have also recommended these pastilles to our patients suffering from cold, cough and sore throat and have received positive feedback."

Alchemlife has distributed Phytorelief-CC pastilles in hospitals across cities such as Mumbai, New Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Assam, Ahmedabad, Patna and Surat. Leading hospitals where distribution of the pastilles was undertaken include Max Healthcare Institute, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, AIIMS etc. to name a few.

About Alchemlife

Alchemlife is a leader in the field of Phytotherapy and a pioneer in the category of Phytoceuticals. It is committed to helping people around the globe stay 'Naturally Healthy for Life'. Phytoceutical solutions are the latest generation of Phytotherapy based formulations that have clinically proven efficacy, with no side effects seen. Phytoceuticals work by activating the body's own ability to restore good health. Each Phytoceutical formulation contains a synergistic combination of Phytoactives which are the most powerful active ingredients in medicinal plants. Alchemlife products are available in countries across the globe such as United Kingdom, United States, Hong Kong, Spain, Turkey and India. By leveraging its understanding of the unique biochemistry of different medicinal plants the brand offers a range of Phytoceutical solutions to address health issues related to immunity; cough, cold and sore throat; liver health; acidity and gas; bone health; and joint stiffness and pain. Alchemlife is a brand of Alchem International Pvt. Ltd., which has more than 75 years of experience in developing Phyto-actives for the Pharmaceutical, Cosmetic and Nutraceutical industries across 35 countries globally. For more information, please visit: https://www.alchemlife.com/in/

Media Contact:

Natashia Pereira

[email protected]

+ 91-9833014056

Genesis BCW

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1360906/AlchemLife_Phytorelief_CC.jpg

SOURCE AlchemLife