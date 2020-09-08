Allen IntelliBrain Launches SKOOLPlus Innovative Workbooks to Reduce the Screen Time of Kids

SKOOLPlus workbooks are an add-on to the school curriculum designed to enhance a kid's love for learning, speed & accuracy (EQ), build confidence and understanding & even prepare a child for competitive exams Olympiads. One can apply to www.allenskoolplus.com for SKOOLPlus .

Further, he added that SKOOLPlus is Developed through a unique collaboration of pedagogy experts, brain trainers, global standard content researchers, and child development experts; SKOOLPlus promotes brain development and EQ and offers robust assessment real-life examples, brainteasers, self-assessment tasks, and practice sets.

These workbooks are very useful in the current time when children are regularly exposed to the screen due to a lack of physical reading material. Parents struggling to find ways to help their kids reduce their screen time will have a new resource in the form of these books, which will not only enhance their brain but will help in reducing their exposure to blue light-emitting from the computer and mobile screens.

IQ development starts at a very early age, and it develops progressively until a child reaches 15 years of age. It is imperative to deliver the curriculum in a way that leads to brain activation through logical reasoning and problem-solving. It is a fact that through Experiential learning, one retains 80% information, and that is where SKOOLPlus comes into play with its Experimental and Experiential learning format.

Parents, Schools and Institutions wanted to enqurie more about SKOOL+ may contact at 91-744-2752666 or logon to www.allenskoolplus.com.

About ALLEN

Kota based ALLEN Career Institute is a leading educational institute in India with over 32 years of illustrious history teaching and building a career of over 18 Lakh students. With 25 study centers across the nation, more than 100 classroom campuses, and 1800+ classrooms, ALLEN has a dedicated workforce of more than 10,000 team members and has shaped many's careers. With SKOOLPlus, Allen IntelliBrain looks forward to helping a child develop high IQ, foster a lifelong love for reading that promotes success in and out of the classroom.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1250150/ALLEN_SKOOLPlus.jpg

SOURCE ALLEN Career Institute