AMITY UNIVERSITY GURUGRAM SHOWCASES AT DELHI TIMES FASHION WEEK 2023

Amity School of Fashion Design and Technology students presented a collection of 32 garments, which featured Thounaojam Strela Luwang, Femina Miss India 2023 2nd Runner Up as the showstopper.

NEW DELHI and GURUGRAM, India, May 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Amity University Gurugram's School of Fashion Design and Technology (ASFT) showcased its collection at the Delhi Times Fashion Week 2023. 12 student designers featured 32 garments spanning bridal wear, Indo-Western, and evening wear. Each piece was uniquely conceptualized, using intricate and beautiful prints inspired by nature and traditional Indian art forms such as eco hammer printing, block printing, and embroidery.

Student designers of Amity School of Fashion Design and Technology, Amity University Gurugram showcase their designs at Delhi Times Fashion Week 2023

The students experimented with different fabrics such as cotton, linen, and rayon, to create breathable garments that are perfect for the Indian climate. The students paid attention to every detail, ensuring that each garment was not only beautiful but also functional and comfortable.

Overall, the ASFT students' fashion design collection was a celebration of Indian art, and culture along with innovation and was a testament to the creativity and talent of the young designers.

On the occasion, Mrs Divya Chauhan, Chairperson, Amity Art Foundation, said, "Delhi Times is a great platform for our students, who've gotten an opportunity to participate in such a prestigious fashion show, along with some big names in the industry. This is an example of the kind of experiential learning that we offer at Amity University. Our founder always felt that fashion should be big, and here we are, nurturing the designers of tomorrow, to take that next step and weave their dreams into reality. I am very proud of them."

Thounaojam Strela Luwang, Femina Miss India 2023 2nd Runner Up, the showstopper of the event, also praised the student designers, highlighting that her outfit and earrings were hand painted and that she looked forward to the students' creations in the future.

Amity School of Fashion Design & Technology is one of India's leading institutions in the fashion industry in the country. It is known for its innovative designs, exceptional quality, and unparalleled craftsmanship. It nurtures professionals in the fields of Fashion, Design, Styling, and Textiles in a fine blend of knowledge & technical skills, practical experience, and career options.

UGC-recognized Amity University Haryana (AUH) was established in 2010 through The Haryana Private Universities Act, 2010 on a sprawling campus with currently Prof. P.B. Sharma as Vice Chancellor, former Vice Chancellor Delhi Technological University.

Amity University Haryana, situated on a picturesque 110-acre campus, in close proximity to Gurugram and world-class learning infrastructure, offers 360-degree career transformation. With 200+ hi-tech labs, moot courts, studios, syndicate rooms, and 1000+ distinguished faculty, staff, and scientists, the campus facilitates comprehensive student development. It also houses a 20-acre sports complex with facilities for football, cricket, lawn tennis, and basketball. There are several well-appointed housing options for students and faculty on the premises.

About Amity University Gurugram:

Amity University Gurugram has been established under Haryana Private Universities Act and is UGC recognized with the right to confer degrees across undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctorate level degrees. The University with its sprawling campus, student innovation incubator, and industry tie-ups with IBM, Oracle, Sun Microsystems & others furthers the professional and personal development of students. The university is India's only & Asia's 2nd University to be awarded LEED (USA) Platinum certification Green Campus. It was also selected as one of the top 300 universities in the world by THE Impact Ranking, which evaluates universities against the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in compliance with the UN's mission to establish universities as live laboratories of sustainability.

