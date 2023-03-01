AMPLIFY HEALTH ASIA PTE LIMITED APPOINTS DR AXEL BAUR AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

Dr Axel Baur succeeds Dr Jonathan Broomberg as Chief Executive Officer in planned succession as Amplify Health Asia Pte Limited accelerates its commercial strategy in Asia Pacific

Dr Broomberg will reassume his role as CEO of Vitality Health International and Global Head of Health Insurance for Discovery Group Ltd, and will remain as a non-executive director of Amplify Health Asia Pte Limited

SINGAPORE, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Amplify Health Asia Pte Limited (Amplify Health), the pan-Asian integrated health technology solutions joint venture between AIA Group Limited and Discovery Limited, today announced the planned succession of Deputy Chief Executive Officer Dr Axel Baur to the role of Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective immediately.

Axel joined Amplify Health in March 2022 following a 26-year career at management consultancy McKinsey & Company where he was a leader of the firm's Asia Healthcare practice and a Senior Partner in the Hong Kong office. A global expert in innovative care delivery models, Axel has extensive experience working with organisations and governments across Asia to deliver sustainable impacts to healthcare systems and healthcare companies throughout the value chain. Prior to joining McKinsey, Axel co-founded a research-based biotech company. He holds a degree in Biology, a PhD in Molecular Biology from Technische Universität Darmstadt, and an MBA from INSEAD.

Axel succeeds Dr Jonathan Broomberg, who joined Amplify Health from Discovery Limited, which is the JV partner to AIA in Amplify Health. Jonathan will continue to serve as a non-executive director of Amplify Health and will resume his role as CEO of Vitality Health International and Global Head of Health Insurance for Discovery Limited.

"It is with great excitement and passion that I assume the role of CEO of Amplify Health, having worked closely with Jonathan and the Executive Committee to deploy our integrated health technology solutions and associated IP over the last twelve months," said Axel Baur, Chief Executive Officer of Amplify Health. "I'd like to express my gratitude to Jonathan for his guidance and collaboration. Today, Amplify Health is poised to accelerate the implementation of our strategy to lead the transformation of healthcare systems in Asia. I look forward to working with our fast-growing team to broaden access to better healthcare, driving improved health outcomes for people and communities across the region."

Stuart A. Spencer, Chairman of Amplify Health, commented: "This has been a foundational year for Amplify Health and Axel's planned succession to the role of Chief Executive comes at an exciting time for the organisation. Jonathan has positioned Amplify Health for sustained growth and with Axel's continued leadership and his tremendous depth of expertise in healthcare solutions and global healthcare systems, I am confident that Amplify Health will scale to greater heights and realise its full potential. On behalf of the Board, I would like to extend our thanks to Jonathan and wish him continued success."

Amplify Health Asia Pte Limited is a pan-Asian integrated health technology solutions business creating value for all stakeholders in healthcare systems. Our integrated health technology solutions empower our clients to improve healthcare funding, access and delivery at every point in the value chain to improve the health and wellbeing of people and communities across Asia. Amplify Health Asia Pte Limited is a joint venture between AIA Group Limited and Discovery Limited, headquartered in Singapore.

