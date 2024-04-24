Anup Institute of Orthopaedics and Rehabilitation Successfully Completes Yet Another Robotic Joint Transplant of a British Patient in Patna

PATNA, India, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Both the knees of a London-based British patient were simultaneously transplanted in Bihar using the finest robotic technology available at the Anup Institute of Orthopaedics & Rehabilitation (AIOR) extension unit, located on the fifth floor of the Savera Hospital Campus in Kankarbagh, Patna. This surgery marks the continuity of successful robotic joint transplants which have engaged global notice, within just 3 years of establishment and over 1,000 joint transplants. This truly is a matter of pride for Bihar as it becomes a site for medical tourism.

Dr. Ashish Singh, the Medical Director of the extension unit at Anup Institute of Orthopaedics & Rehabilitation, Patna with the 75-Year old patient from London, United Kingdom

The 75-year-old patient from London suffered from osteoarthritis, a condition which has disabled about 528 million people worldwide in 2019, according to the WHO. After the successful transplant surgery, the enthusiastic patient said,"Ditch the trouble of the waiting list for TKR, best services are now available at Patna for the best prices. I have been admitted to the best hospitals in the UK and USA, but truly my satisfactions till now have been met at Patna. Be it food, the surgery itself or the people around here - you will not find better at this price, I tell you Dr. Ashish and AIOR will not disappoint."

Dr. Ashish Singh, the Medical Director of the extension unit at Anup Institute of Orthopaedics & Rehabilitation, provided detailed insights into the robotic surgery for knee and hip replacements. The robotic system has reduced knee replacement surgeries from 3-4 hours to just 40 to 50 minutes, and ensures that the patient stands on his/her feet within 4 to 5 hours after the procedure. With the best team of surgeons and machinery, seamless hospitality and faster recovery, it also comes with an added advantage of being a budget-friendly hospital.

The patients come from countries including England, Pakistan, Bhutan, Nepal, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. The AIOR unit's vision is to help patients recover physically and mentally with their well-crafted hospitality.

Dr. Ashish highlights how the affordability at AIOR Super Speciality unit surpasses all other institutions providing similar facilities by 40%. The best part is, one can avail robotic facilities at the cost of a normal surgery. As a result, the unit also has a grasp over numerous Indian metropolitan cities like Guwahati, Dibrugarh, Tripura, Maharashtra, Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, Chhattisgarh, Nagpur and Raipur - where the metropolitan edge adds to the endless waiting list, increasing doctor negligence at exorbitant prices.

Previously, knee replacement surgery cost up to 2 lakh rupees, but now, thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative, it is now very economical and an all-class-friendly procedure and also holds a benefit for the Ayushman Card Holders.

After three weeks of surgery, 9 out of 10 patients can walk unassisted. 85% of patients return to their work and normal routine within 6 weeks of surgery.

About Anup Institute of Orthopaedics & Rehabilitation

Anup Institute of Orthopaedics & Rehabilitation, established in 1991, is a renowned orthopaedic super specialty hospital in India. Founded by Padmashree Dr. R.N. Singh, the hospital has evolved over the years to offer comprehensive orthopaedic treatments all under one roof. AIOR super specialty is widely recognized as the most trusted and best orthopedic hospital in India, known for its exceptional orthopedic trauma and arthroplasty facilities. The hospital consistently upholds world-class standards and boasts a team of internationally trained and renowned doctors with extensive experience. The hospital is equipped with state-of-the-art operating theaters featuring live surgery broadcasting capabilities, cutting-edge robot-assisted surgical technology, a computer-assisted orthopedic surgery platform, and the latest and most advanced navigation systems along with the world-class robotic technology. The expert teams of doctors at AIOR's Super Specialty Unit have conducted more than 2500 surgeries on average per year, which encompass a wide range of procedures, including complex poly trauma surgeries, spine surgeries, tumour reconstruction (bone cancer), hip and knees surgeries, along with their revisions. The hospital's successful treatment series has become unparalleled in the state of Bihar.

