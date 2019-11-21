ARTIST Gets to Partner With ASSOCHAM in Tackling Diabetes

ARTIST conducts training, teaching and research in order to fill knowledge gaps. Having conceptualised and implemented ARTIST work, Dr. Hema Divakar, the CEO and Chairperson of ARTIST said as the keynote speaker of the ASSOCHAM conference, "Let us talk solutions, move from awareness to action."

Dr. Hema Divakar is a renowned obstetrician and gynaecologist, researcher, technical advisor to ministry of health and family welfare, IDF (International Diabetes Federation) spokeswoman for South Asia and Co-Chair of NCD Committee FIGO (International Federation of Gynaecology and Obstetrics).

IDF ATLAS released on 14th Nov 2019, estimates that three in four people with diabetes are in low- and middle-income countries and one in six live births (20 million) is affected by hyper glycaemia in pregnancy.

Dr. Hema Divakar explained the importance of numbers. "The Atlas records that one in two adults with diabetes are undiagnosed. Women of Indian ethnic origin are eleven times more prone to gestational diabetes, and estimated prevalence is 10 to 14%. We are yet to implement the gestational diabetes guidelines on universal testing of all pregnant women in India. Even then, we have four million cases of high blood sugars in pregnant women in India, each year. We are not yet able to document the overall figures in the Indian population. We should have credible data based on research and this will help improve collaborations and efficacy in existing programme" she added.

Gender influences vulnerability to diabetes, affects access to health services and health seeking behaviour for women. This amplifies both short-term and long-term adverse impact of diabetes on women's health. Until and unless urgent action is taken to systematically address the issue, it has the potential to undo the gains in maternal and new-born health achieved in the last decade and further worsen the ongoing diabetes and obesity epidemic.

Dr Hema Divakar said, "IDF has joined hands with FIGO & FOGSI, which are the international and national professional organisations of obstetrician-gynaecologist to spread awareness about gestational diabetes among the rural communities of India."

Shri Satyendar Jain, Minister of Health, Govt. of NCT of Delhi unveiled the ARTIST knowledge partner brochure in ASSOCHAM at New Delhi. Along with him were, Shri Anil Rajput, Chairperson, ASSOCHAM CSR Council and Senior Vice President Corporate Affairs, ITC Ltd; Mr. Saurabh Sanyal, Deputy Secretary General ASSOCHAM Dr. Sunil Gupta, Medical Superintendent, Safdarjung Hospital; Dr. Ambrish Mittal, M.D., D.M. Chairman, HOD, Division of Endocrinology and Diabetes, Medanta, The Medicity, Gurugram, and Dr. G.V. Divakar, Managing Director of ARTIST, a research and training wing of Divakars Speciality Hospital.

About ARTIST

Asian Research & Training Institute for Skill Transfer (ARTIST), a premier institute for learning is based out of Bengaluru and aims to improve the capabilities and competencies of Obstetrics & Gynaecologists (ObGyns) in India. Having extensively surveyed the Knowledge, Attitudes & Practices (KAPs) amongst the ObGyns across India, ARTIST is able to gather startling facts and identify the GAPs in KAPs. ARTIST will conduct training, teaching and research in order to fill these gaps. The vision for research and capacity building is now encasing the use of digital platforms.

