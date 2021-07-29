Artivatic redefines Sales & Marketing: Launches AI Based MiOSales for Insurance

- Supercharge sales, team to focus more on customer engagement & ROI

BANGALORE, India, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- COVID-19 has changed the way we do business, interact with customers, and how the field sales team bring more customers. Insurance companies due to their >70% of operations for sales offline, finds difficult to generate same pace in business as used to pre-COVID19 era.

This change has impacted the entire sales and distribution process for insurance businesses. The new way of dealing with customers requires innovative tools, journeys, process, and technologies that makes the life of sales people as well as of customers easier, personalized, and smooth.

Artivatic is always working towards changing insurance infrastructure, decision making process, customer interactions, digital operations [branch/travel/people], internal operations, underwriting, claims, and more.

Lets Talk About MiOSales

Artivatic's MiO Platform provides next-gen digital sales, branch operations, and customer lead conversion solution end to end. MiO is a multi-dimensional unified platform for sales, marketing, agent, customer, communication, and lead management.

MiO Sales Allows platform for insurance companies for unique, dynamic, and AI based sales engine.

MiO Sales provides next-gen sales, communication, lead management, AI based lead scoring & conversion for improving product sales, higher revenue, and business outcomes.

Some of the unique features of the MiO Sales Applications are:

Agent/partner/lead capturing and prospecting

Automated lead scoring and AI based conversion for higher ROI

Inbuilt Whatsapp/social media communication system

Screen share, video based on-boarding, automated on-boarding , recording, and more

Under Insurance or Insights in Gap Insurance

Campaigns, advertising, and lead capture from various platforms

Performance analysis, KPIs, and digital insights

Some critical benefits businesses can have using MiO Sales system:

Reducing TAT up to 45%

Automated capturing, filtering, segmentation, analysis, and prospecting up to 60%

Lead analysis, lead profiling, lead scoring, and data enrichment up to 80%

Increasing conversion for leads up to 65% using AI based decision systems

Behavioural profiling improving sales engagement up to 30%

Dynamic, personalized, and fully digital process, systems

No need for physical operations, meet, branch/office

Saving money for operations cost

Increasing ROI & revenue for new business

About MiOSales [ A flagship Product from Artivatic.ai]

MiO Sales: Lead Management, Scoring & Conversion System MiO Sales: Increase sales productivity using unified sales dashboard and recommendation system MiO Sales- App/Mobile Platform

Read more about MiO: Read Here

Download MiO from Play store [Beta Version]: MiO Sales on Playstore

MiO Demo: Click here for MiO Sales Demo [Write to [email protected] for Demo]

About Artivatic:

Artivatic is a global risk & decision-making platform that automates human decisions in insurance & healthcare to provide efficiency, transparency, risk assessment, personalization and digitization in entire lifecycle of operations. The platform uses deep learning and proprietary algorithms to offer insurance & healthcare solutions like smart risk underwriting, alternative data insights, Realtime personalized product offering & automated onboarding, claims automation, sales & distribution, self-branch servicing, customer 360, insights and analytics, Artivatic empowers insurance & healthcare businesses and developers to re-imagine insurance & health products for the next billion users.

Artivatic aims to provide personalized insurance products based on customer goals/need under 60 seconds using data, technology and process.

Artivatic's some flagship Products: AUSIS - AI Smart Underwriting Platform, ALFRED - Auto, Health, Accidental Claims Automation Platform, ASPIRE CUSTOMER- AI Healthcare Platform for patient & Provider, CARSURE - Vehicle claims Estimation, MiO Sales - AI Based Distribution, Sales, Lead& Marketing automation, ASPIRE BUSINESS: AI Based SaaS Platform for group health & commercial insurance, INFRD: 400+ AI infrastructure for Insurance.

Artivatic is live with more than 10+ Insurance companies, Reinsurance, TPAs and Distributors.

