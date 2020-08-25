As students return to school, more educational institutions rely on Construct to offer improved online learning experiences

With back-to-school taking a virtual turn this fall, online engagement is more important than ever

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Construct, a global leader in learning design, today announced rapid growth as more universities, colleges, and schools engage the company to create authentic, memorable, and accessible online learning experiences. The company's mission, which is to enable opportunity through transformative learning experiences, aligns to support educators as they tackle the challenges of shifting to a purpose-driven virtual classroom this fall.

"We partner with Construct Education so that our students and faculty have memorable and positive online learning experiences," said Mark Bramwell, CIO, Saïd Business School, University of Oxford. "Ensuring that we can create innovative, dynamic, intuitive and engaging learning is more important than ever, whether that be in the classroom or in our virtual learning environments. In partnership with Construct Education and with the support of our world leading Faculty, we know we are able to provide quality learning opportunities and outcomes in support of our mission to tackle world-scale problems."

New Construct customers span grades K-20 and also include institutions and corporations from all around the world. They include:

Higher Education:

Columbia University

Cornell University

Foothill College

INSEAD The Business School for the World

Northeastern University

Saïd Business School, Oxford

DeVry University

King Abdullah University of Science and Technology

Hamad Bin Khalifa University

Lyon Business School

K-12:

Oxnard Union High School District

Foothills Education Charter High School

Music Together

Corporations & Government:

HSBC

Barclays

The Bank of England

The Government of the United Kingdom

UBS

The Israeli Prime Minister's Office

Applied Materials

TÜV SÜD

Center for Youth Wellness

Food Armor

FIATA

The Government of Dubai

Cape Innovation and Technology Initiative (CiTi)

"We believe that learning can and should be effective and engaging, and we are honored to help each one of our customers create those kinds of environments" said Katie Bradford, Chief Operating Officer at Construct. "We consistently focus on quality, experience, and scalability to ensure that each learning opportunity - whether in the classroom, lecture hall, or boardroom - is memorable and authentic."

Construct offers unbundled learning services that deliver custom digital experiences through a combination of embedded and remote teams for K-12, higher education, corporations, and governmental agencies. When it comes to learning services, there are many different options, from basic packages that improve online courses through the use of graphics and interactive design to tailored offerings comprised of customized tools, game-based content, mastery paths, and more. To learn more, visit https://www.constructeducation.com .

ABOUT CONSTRUCT:

Construct enables opportunity through transformative learning experiences that bridge the gap between technology, education, and employment. Since 2013, Construct has challenged the status quo by doing the unexpected—emphasizing the value of quality production and design, both visual and instructional, in educational courses. With a global team, Construct continues to grow exponentially each year, expanding the team across geography and knowledge to best serve the needs of its growing client base.

Media Contact:

Becky Frost

[email protected]com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1233007/Construct_Logo.jpg

Related Links

https://www.constructeducation.com



SOURCE Construct