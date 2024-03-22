Ashwin Sheth Group Announces Special Holi Savings to Bring Prosperity and Investment Options for Home Buyers, as Prices Increase from April 1st, 2024

MUMBAI, India, March 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ashwin Sheth Group (ASG), a prominent real estate developer in India, has announced an exclusive Holi offer on select properties in Mumbai for the festival of Holi. The offer applies across all projects currently active under the company, from 22nd March 2024 to 31st March 2024.

The well-known Hindu festival of Holi carries a great deal of religious significance and Holi heralds the end of winter and the beginning of the joyous days of spring. The lives of people become more colourful, vibrant and joyous as the seasons change. Ashwin Sheth Group has launched exclusive offers for homebuyers to save up to INR 12 lakhs on apartments of 2BHK, 3BHK, 4BHK and 5BHK configuration across central belt projects such as Avante in Kanjurmarg, Montana in Mulund, Sheth Zuri, Sheth Vasant Lawns and Sheth Avalon in Thane and EDMONT – AURELIA in Kandivali.

Commenting on the special offer, Mr. Bhavik Bhandari, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer, Ashwin Sheth Group said, "The real estate sector is estimated to reach a market size of USD 1.3 trillion by 2034 and USD 5.17 trillion by 2047, according to a report by realtors' body CREDAI. As the festive season is around the corner and starting with an auspicious festival Holi, it signifies new beginnings and growth, making it an opportune time for homebuyers to acquire new properties. As a customer-centric brand, our special Holi offer on select projects across Mumbai presents an exciting opportunity for consumers to benefit from a significant saving and other advantages ensuring that their journey towards homeownership is as colourful and joyous as the festival itself."

Ashwin Sheth Group is aggressively expanding this year in the MMR region and the pipeline for this year reflects its dedication to innovation, customer satisfaction and a vision to create spaces that not only meet but exceed the evolving needs of discerning homebuyers and businesses.

