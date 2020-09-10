ASSIA announces EQUIPE™: Industry's first Work-From-Home Residential Connectivity Management Platform for SMB & Enterprise Markets

To celebrate the forthcoming release, Wi-Fi NOW will host a special virtual event featuring an executive panel with thought leaders from Citrix, CenturyLink, and ASSIA. The panelists will share their vision of the current and evolving future workplace. Additionally, there will be a product pre-launch presentation by ASSIA executives, sharing the benefits of EQUIPE.

The event will be held on September 15th from 9 am – 10:15 am, PDT. For more information regarding the event, please visit the event page.

Platform Highlights

EQUIPE provides SMB/enterprise IT admins with tools to remotely monitor and improve the internet connectivity for working from home. With EQUIPE, employees can now focus on work with peace of mind from a reliable connection. Meanwhile, employers can ensure business continuity and eliminate productivity loss associated with bad connectivity while working from home.

The industry's first enterprise & SMB tool for managing residential connections

Workput™ metric: AI-driven Quality of Experience & productivity metric and predictor

Purpose-built Multi-WAN/Wi-Fi management for employees working from home

Seamless ecosystem support for work-from-home application connectivity

Pre-integration and compatibility with ISP-provided services and hardware

Pre-integration with enterprise IT remote support, VPN, and cybersecurity tools

24/7 live support, network monitoring, and home-technician dispatch options

Launch event information

ASSIA cordially invites all interested parties to our pre-launch broadcast and learn more about EQUIPE, the opportunities and challenges posed by work-from-home, and the future workplace. For more information visit the event page.

Panelists include:

Event Host: Claus Hetting, CEO & Chairman , Wi-Fi NOW

Claus Hetting, , Glenn Garbelman , VP Access Architecture & Engineering , CenturyLink

, , Chalan Aras, VP Products , Citrix

, John Cioffi , CEO & Chairman , ASSIA

, , Tuncay Cil , Chief Strategy Officer, ASSIA

, Phil Bednarz , Executive VP Engineering, ASSIA

The value of connectivity in work from home

"The work from home trend brings significant challenges to residential connectivity and remote collaboration of business teams. SMB and enterprise companies don't have the same visibility or control over the quality of internet connectivity for their remote employees. To help with maintaining business continuity and work productivity in this new era of remote working, ASSIA invented new ways of measuring, monitoring, and optimizing internet connectivity for remote teams.

John Cioffi, CEO and Founder, ASSIA

"As the pandemic restrictions ease, we expect 160M work from home employees to continue in this new normal and create average annual savings of $10,000 per worker for their companies. Based on our analysis of connectivity issues during the pandemic, 15% of the work from home population will need significantly better connectivity solutions and up to half of the population will benefit from work productivity gains through a better connection even if they are not experiencing significant interruptions on a daily basis. The long-term sustainability of this new normal working trend will very much depend on addressing the unresolved needs of teleworkers."

Tuncay Cil, Chief Strategy Officer, ASSIA

"CenturyLink observed a significant increase in internet traffic beginning in March due to more people working from home. I believe this trend will continue at higher than pre-pandemic levels. We are exploring the unique opportunities associated with providing necessary tools for long-term work from home needs."

Glenn Garbelman, VP Access Architecture & Engineering, CenturyLink

"An hour of poor connectivity for an employee working from home can significantly impact their productivity and performance. Providing employees with resilient, high performance connectivity, without interference from spouses working from home and children connecting to school or watching on-line content, and end-to-end, secure connections to company applications, is essential to maintaining business continuity and empowering them to do their best work."

Chalan Aras, Vice President, Products, Citrix

About ASSIA

ASSIA's products and intellectual property improve the reliability of internet and home network connectivity for over 120 million households worldwide. Over wireless and wireline connections, ASSIA's artificial intelligence-driven network diagnostics and optimization solutions help service providers and application providers deliver the reliability demanded by life-critical applications, including teleconferencing, telemedicine, work-from-home, and study-from-home.

ASSIA helps define the future of networking by actively driving industry standards work through respected standards organizations, including the Broadband World Forum, Wi-Fi Alliance, and the prpl Foundation. ASSIA is headquartered in Redwood City, USA with an additional regional R&D center in Madrid, Spain. For more information, visit www.assia-inc.com.

EQUIPE™, and Workput™ are trademarks of ASSIA. "ASSIA" is an acronym for "Adaptive Spectrum and Signal Alignment, Incorporated."

