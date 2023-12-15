Aster Medcity ranked 'No.1 Emerging Hospital' in India by The Week-Hansa Research

The Kochi-based 670-bed quaternary care facility is one of the flagship hospitals of Aster DM Healthcare providing holistic care

BANGALORE, India, Dec. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aster Medcity, located in Kochi, Kerala and a unit of Aster DM Healthcare, a global integrated healthcare provider has been ranked No.1 in the 'Best Multi-specialty Hospital Emerging' category by The Week-Hansa Research 2023 published in December 2023. Spread across a beautiful 40-acre waterfront campus, Aster Medcity in a short period has become a medical destination attracting patients from India as well as from across the world. Earlier this year, the hospital's Cardiology department was also ranked #49 in the Top 100 Cardiology Hospitals in Asia Pacific by the internationally reputed Newsweek magazine.

A vision of Dr. Azad Moopen, Founder Chairman of Aster DM Healthcare, Aster Medcity is now known for delivering quality healthcare at an affordable cost through its Centres of Excellence – Neurosciences, Cardiac sciences, Orthopedics, Gastro sciences, and Urology & Nephrology. Aster Medcity, today has completed 1750+ robotic surgeries, 2500+ joint replacement surgeries, 1000+ kidney transplants and more than 10000 deliveries.

Speaking about the achievement, Dr. Nitish Shetty, CEO, Aster DM Healthcare said, "It is an extremely proud moment for us and the entire Aster Medcity team to be ranked No.1 in the 'Emerging Hospital' category in India. Aster Medcity is redefining the norms of care through its accessibility, quality, and a dedicated team of healthcare professionals. The Week ranking further reinstates the fact that Aster Medcity is indeed one of the favorite medical destinations for national and international patients. Aster DM Healthcare under the leadership of Dr. Azad Moopen has taken huge strides in adapting technology to modern medicine and providing care at an affordable cost. Our presence in major tier 1, 2 and 3 cities establishes our strategy to reach the masses with quality and affordable care. Going forward, we will continue to make inroads into cities where quality healthcare coupled with technology and experienced talent is a need."

The hospital has many firsts to its credit, namely, it recently launched India's first AI-enabled tele stroke ambulance, advanced robotic surgery, advanced heart valve centre and more. Aster Medcity has also had several breakthrough surgeries performed by its expert medical fraternity aided by the advanced medical infrastructure it has invested in.

Aster Medcity is the first JCI accredited quaternary care multispecialty hospital in the State of Kerala and has also been accredited by NABH for Nursing Excellence and Green OT (Green Operation Theatres) Certification by Bureau Veritas.

About Aster DM Healthcare:

Aster DM Healthcare Limited is one of the largest private healthcare service providers operating in India. With an inherent emphasis on clinical excellence, we are one of the few entities in the world with a strong presence across primary, secondary, tertiary, and quaternary healthcare serving more than 1.6 million patients. Aster has a substantial and growing network in five states through its 19 hospitals, 13 clinics, 226 pharmacies (operated by Alfaone Retail Pharmacies Private Limited under brand license from Aster) and 251 patient experience centres. We have 20000+ employees, including 2600+ doctors, 6500+ nurses across the geographies that we are present in, delivering a simple yet strong promise to our different stakeholders: "We'll treat you well."