AuthBridge revolutionises Third-party Onboarding and Risk Management with its End-to-end Digital Transformation Solution

Platform to enhance turnaround time, ensure regulatory compliance, and leverage advanced technology for streamlined third-party onboarding and risk mitigation

GURUGRAM, India, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AuthBridge, India's largest Onboarding and Authentication company, is transforming the way Third-Party Risk Management and Onboarding of partners are being managed. Designed to cater to the diverse needs of businesses with unparalleled efficiency and accuracy, AuthBridge's platform offers a fully automated, no-code solution for end-to-end third-party onboarding and risk management. The platform facilitates seamless change management within the existing ecosystem, ensuring adaptability to evolving business needs.

Key Benefits:

More than 70% Reduction in Onboarding Time (TAT): AuthBridge's platform significantly accelerates the third-party onboarding process, leading to a substantial TAT reduction

AuthBridge's platform significantly accelerates the third-party onboarding process, leading to a substantial TAT reduction Up to 50% Reduction in Compliance-Related Issues: Robust framework to minimize non-compliance risk by third parties while creating a reliable business environment

Robust framework to minimize non-compliance risk by third parties while creating a reliable business environment Digitized Due diligence solutions: Ensuring the onboarding of the right partners and having a proven method to derive the credit limit wherever required.

Ensuring the onboarding of the right partners and having a proven method to derive the credit limit wherever required. Continuous Monitoring to Prevent Liability & Reputational Risk: Post-onboarding monitoring of third parties, reducing liability and eliminating reputational risks associated with unexpected compliance breaches

Post-onboarding monitoring of third parties, reducing liability and eliminating reputational risks associated with unexpected compliance breaches Workflow Automation: By automating the onboarding and due diligence workflows, combined with the approval management, the platform reduces the need for manual intervention, ensuring a smoother and error-free process

OnboardX, AuthBridge's Third-Party Risk Management and Onboarding Platform, provides due diligence capabilities across 30+ countries. The platform's ability to navigate complex supply chains and manage risks associated with third-party relationships makes it an invaluable asset for businesses in different sectors. FMCG, e-commerce and IT sectors have been the biggest beneficiaries of OnboardX.

Mr. Satyasiva Sundar Routray, Vice President, F&A Commercial at Greenlam speaks about the collaboration with them, "AuthBridge has been our partner for one of our biggest initiatives- Sales Digital transformation. AuthBridge through their expertise helped us develop a smooth and seamless partner onboarding eco-system. The transition to paperless onboarding, including the agreement process, has been a significant step forward, aligning with our commitment to environmental sustainability. One of the most noteworthy aspects of our collaboration has been the ability to seamlessly onboard partners from all corners of India including tier 3 and tier 4 cities, for which our TAT has reduced from multiple weeks to a few hours now. We look forward to continued innovation and success through this partnership." -

Ajay Trehan, Founder & CEO of AuthBridge, said, "Continuous innovation is in AuthBridge's DNA so it's no surprise that we are disrupting the traditional way of TPRM. AuthBridge continues redefining the contours of third-party risk management with its innovative, sophisticated, and professional platform, empowering businesses to make informed decisions and forge trustworthy relationships with their business partners."

Suresh Pillai, Vice President at AuthBridge says "From the end-to-end digital transformation of the third-party onboarding and due diligence to proactively identifying early warning signals of existing partners, OnboardX is reshaping the Third-party Risk Management landscape with a real-time, tamper-proof mechanism that sets a new standard for security and efficiency."

About AuthBridge:

Founded in 2005, AuthBridge is India's leading trust and authentication technology company, delivering cutting-edge technology solutions for 2000+ customers across 50+ industries.

Supported by the most extensive proprietary databases in the country, combined with ISO 9001:2015 certification for quality and ISO/IEC 27001:2013 compliance for information security, AuthBridge is the authentication platform of choice for Fortune 500 and Indian Unicorn brands.