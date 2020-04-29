Axonator Announces its Free Service With COVID-19 Contact Tracing App for Virtual Data Collection and Privacy for the Government of India

- Contributing to the society and helping the Government of India fight the pandemic

MUMBAI, April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With the increasing number of COVID-19 cases across India, Axonator Information Technology and Services Company in Pune is offering its services for free to one of the largest NGOs in India with its COVID-19 contact tracing app. The company is working in collaboration with an NGO to track the suspects and immediately contact and isolate the contacts of the patients detected positive. The company plans to work with various state governments, industry bodies and local medical facilities on a larger scale to help the nation fight the pandemic together. Axonator is also planning to work with the USA, as the app platform is hosted on the HIPAA compliant AWS Cloud.

Link to the app: https://www.axonator.com/covid-19-contact-tracing-app

Commenting on the announcement, Vinay Kardile, Mobile Technology Consultant, Axonator Inc. said, "India is witnessing a rapid growth in COVID-19 cases and an increase in testing and assessments. We are glad to be able to contribute to society by leveraging the use of technology through this app. With our highly skilled team, we have created an app that helps the government to counter the spread of coronavirus. We have created a cloud-based app to collect, preserve and update the data on a real-time basis. This helps the healthcare officials to be well-informed about their region's situation and statistics. To extend our support globally, we plan on working with the top universities in the USA and the UK. We urge the government bodies of other countries to collaborate with us and fight together."

The app provides a way of virtual data collection, patients records tracking with immediate and automatic contact tracing, enabling the medical staff to operate in a safe environment without any exposure to the risk of being in contact with the virus. The app link will be shared with the suspects to collect the information about their symptoms, travel history, contacts history, medical history, exact geolocations, etc. It helps the healthcare organizations to detect patients from the suspects. Based on the symptoms matrix the test would be suggested automatically, sample collection will be done at the public health facilities and results will be communicated. When a positive case is detected, all recent contacts of the patient will be contacted automatically via SMS, email or a phone call to isolate themselves and to get tested. This helps the medical staff and other front liners to collect samples and assess them faster.

He further adds, "Virtual data collection will also be beneficial for preventing any misuse or rumor-spread in their respective regions and states. With the entire lockdown situation, citizens are dependent on public sources for information but during such a health crisis, the risk of potential spread of rumor is higher. Therefore, our app will prevent occurrence of such mishaps and help the officials take charge of the situation."

In tier 2 and 3 cities, frontline staff such as healthcare workers, government hospitals and police are working with minimum safety measures while testing people. The app will help assess these tests virtually. It can capture geolocations of the COVID-19 patients and their contacts. The app also helps in data collection by tracking and analyzing region-wide spread of the coronavirus cases and transmission between regions with real-time statistics on the dashboard.

As India entered the final week of the 40-day lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, the total cases in the country reached 27892, including 6184 cured/discharged/migrated and 872 deaths. In the past 24 hours, 1,396 new cases of coronavirus and 48 deaths were reported. The total number of cases in Maharashtra, the worst affected state by COVID-19, has risen to 8068 with 342 deaths. Other states like Gujarat and Delhi account for a little over 50 per cent of all confirmed cases in the country. India conducts just 335 tests per million population. As of 8th April, 2020, India has conducted around 160,000 tests, according to ICMR data. The Centre has declared 170 hotspots - 123 hotspot districts with large outbreaks and 47 hotspot districts with cluster - in 25 states and Union territories.

The Indian Council of Medical Research has said that a total of 280 government laboratories in the country are conducting tests for COVID-19. ICMR also released a list of 90 private labs which will conduct the tests. Considering the population, the ratio of physical tests is low and the officials are vulnerable to get infected. With this app, there are two primary benefits, one of which is collecting and preserving the data only used by the officials. The other benefit is the safety of the officials assessing and collecting the sample.

About Axonator:

Axonator is the world's first fully customizable zero-code mobile app development platform built from scratch for modern enterprises and workforce. The company has its headquarters located in Pune, India with sales offices in Austin, USA. Axonator is a zero-code mobile app development platform that helps in building the enterprise-grade, highly secure, scalable, and high-performance mobile apps within a few weeks. Using Axonator, organizations can achieve complete digital transformation, automate the business processes, and make their operations more efficient, error-free, and cost-effective. The platform is feature-loaded and can build the most complex of the workflows, and introduce automation to the business.

The vision of the company is to bring the world on mobile. The company has an expertise and a legacy of over a decade in helping US-based enterprises of different scales from different industries to adopt technologies that improve the work lives of the teams, increase productivity, reduce costs and grow business like never before. Axonator has earned the trust of many international brands like Johns Hopkins University, London's Global University, Mercedes Benz, US government agencies, international airports, etc.

Axonator is recognized as one of the most trusted products because of the great customer service protected with a strong service level agreement.

The CEO of the company, Jayesh Kitukale, has invented The Micro App Strategy which became the most important ingredient in Axonator's vision of digital transformation that adapts to the existing business processes of organization and fits the mobile app exactly the way organizations are willing to deploy, making it a breeze to go digital.

