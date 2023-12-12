Babblebots.ai Empowers Leading Bank's Diversity Initiative, Driving Equality for Women

MUMBAI, India, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A small finance bank commemorated Women's Day 2023 by launching a diversity initiative aimed at helping women rejoin the workforce after career breaks. This campaign quickly gained traction on social media and drew a multitude of applicants.

The bank was inundated with hundreds of resumés and faced the challenge of processing them.

Creating An Inclusive Workplace with AI-Recruiters

The bank spent months looking for a solution before finally finding the answer with Babblebots.ai . To solve the issue, the bank's Talent Acquisition (TA) team in collaboration with Babblebots.ai designed a customized AI-Recruiter interview to explore the unique circumstances of women seeking career comebacks in the Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) sector.

The AI-Recruiter interview campaign has yielded impressive results:

Rapid Screening : The campaign took place in October 2023 and within just five days almost 200 candidates, ranging from fresh graduates to seasoned professionals, completed their AI-driven interviews. With comprehensive assessment reports, the bank was also able to filter candidates based on communication skills, location and other preferences, using AI parameters.

: The campaign took place in and within just five days almost 200 candidates, ranging from fresh graduates to seasoned professionals, completed their AI-driven interviews. With comprehensive assessment reports, the bank was also able to filter candidates based on communication skills, location and other preferences, using AI parameters. Multiply Their Diversity Pipeline : The bank was able to uncover a significant pipeline of women not only from the BFSI sector but also from other sectors who were exploring this domain.

: The bank was able to uncover a significant pipeline of women not only from the BFSI sector but also from other sectors who were exploring this domain. Targeted Demographics : The initiative predominantly attracted mid-career professionals, aligning perfectly with the campaign's objective to assist women who paused their careers for various reasons.

: The initiative predominantly attracted mid-career professionals, aligning perfectly with the campaign's objective to assist women who paused their careers for various reasons. Career Break Insights : Approximately 40% of candidates reported career breaks due to reasons like maternity leave, the COVID-19 pandemic, higher education pursuits, or family care.

: Approximately 40% of candidates reported career breaks due to reasons like maternity leave, the COVID-19 pandemic, higher education pursuits, or family care. Salary Expectations : Around 70% of the candidates expected salaries up to 10 lakhs, significantly broadening the bank's candidate funnel for various roles.

: Around 70% of the candidates expected salaries up to 10 lakhs, significantly broadening the bank's candidate funnel for various roles. Work Flexibility: A surprising 85% of applicants expressed willingness for work-related travel. The relocation needs and work-from-office preferences were also revealed.

Due to the human-like probing conversations, the motivations and ambitions of the interviewees were also discovered. This process which could have taken months manually was accomplished in days.

In conclusion, the bank's Women's Day 2023 diversity initiative emphasized the importance of inclusivity in the workplace and demonstrated the transformative impact of AI in recruitment. By integrating diversity and technology, the bank has paved the way for a more dynamic and inclusive future in the workplace.

