Bajaj Financial Securities Limited Offers Saving of 99% Brokerage on Delivery Trades

PUNE, India, April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With close to 4 crore Demat accounts in India, the increasing interest of investors in stock market trading is evident. Investors usually diversify their portfolio of stocks as per their financial goals. As markets grapple daily swings and high market volatilities, it can be interesting to see the next actions contemplated by most investors. In the past, such times have proven to be attractive for long-term equity investing opportunities.

Amid growing demand for good service quality along with affordable brokerage, Bajaj Financial Securities Limited (BFSL), a 100% subsidiary of Bajaj Finance, offers a unique broking model to incorporate both these factors and deliver the best trading experience to customers.

Reasons to trade with Bajaj Financial Securities Limited

With an annual subscription plan by Bajaj Financial Securities Limited (BFSL), a flat brokerage rate of Rs. 0.99 per order for delivery trades is levied, irrespective of the trade volume. On the other hand, traditional brokers charge a brokerage fee, which is calculated as a percentage of their trading volume.

However, with Bajaj Financial Securities Limited can help save nearly 99% of brokerage on delivery trades. To understand this better, let's assume a trader has a volume of Rs. 2,00,000 (an order each of Rs. 1,00,000 of buying and selling) for delivery trades. Let's compare traditional brokerage of 0.1% with an equity delivery of Rs. 0.99/order by Bajaj Financial Securities Limited.

Here's the traditional brokerage levied:

Trading Volume (Rs.) Brokerage % Brokerage (Rs.) 2,00,000 0.1 200

And here's the brokerage levied by Bajaj Financial Securities:

Trading volume (Rs.) Brokerage (Rs.) 2,00,000 2

Thus, for the same volume, the trader would end up paying just Rs. 2 with BFSL, as compared to the traditional brokerage of Rs. 200. This means only 1% of brokerage is levied, thereby saving 99% on traditional brokerage charges.

Contrary to traditional brokerage model, where brokerage costs increase with increase in volumes, trading can be possible for lower costs with BFSL, regardless of trading volume.

Choose the right subscription plan

Bajaj Financial Securities Limited offers two subscription packs for traders. The table below lists the brokerage charges and products included in these 2 packs:



Beginner Pack Professional Pack Yearly Subscription Charges Rs. 500 Rs. 999 Demat AMC Rs. 899 Rs. 899 Products Included Equity, Derivatives Equity, Derivatives, Margin Trading Financing (MTF) Brokerage Rate Cash Market: Rs. 0.99/ order

F&O: Rs. 5/order Cash Market: Rs. 0.99/order

F&O: Rs. 5/order

MTF Interest Rate: 0.05%/day

Please note that annual subscription charges and Demat AMC are exclusive of GST. Other statutory charges will be levied, as applicable.

Getting started with trading

To start trading, traders need to visit Bajaj Financial Securities Limited website and click on 'Open account'. The process to open account is paperless, which saves investors the trouble of lengthy documentation. Not only this, they can also transact on-the-go with web and mobile platforms, which offer a digital edge over other traders when it comes to investing.

Traders can trade in large volumes, without having to worry about increase in brokerage costs. They can also stay abreast of the latest movements and dovetail their trading strategy, as per changing dynamics of the market.

Bajaj Financial Securities Limited (BFSL) promises trading efficiency coupled with low prices, safety and security along with transparency following in the legacy of its parent company Bajaj Finance which has earned the trust of millions of Indians with its value-driven product offerings.

Disclaimer: Investments in securities market are subject to market risk, read all the related documents carefully before investing. Visit our website for other Terms & Conditions.

About Bajaj Financial Securities Limited:

Bajaj Financial Securities Limited is a 100% subsidiary of Bajaj Finance Limited, offering a wide spectrum of capital market solutions that include Equity Trading (Delivery and Intraday), Derivative Trading, Mutual Funds, Margin Trading Financing (MTF) and Spread Financing. Our Cliental includes HNI/Ultra HNI clients and retail Online clients.

Bajaj Financial Securities Limited is also distributor of Mutual Funds.

Bajaj Financial Securities Limited is a registered member of NSE and BSE under the Equities and Derivatives Segment, and is also a depository participant at CDSL and NSDL.

To know more, please visit: https://www.bajajfinservsecurities.in

