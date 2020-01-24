Bajaj Finserv Launches #TravelOnEMI Campaign

Along with exciting travel offers, the company will also be running social contest and games, where participants stand a chance to win big

PUNE, India, Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending arm of Bajaj Finserv, is back with its #TravelOnEMI campaign, promoting travel services that customers can purchase on easy No Cost EMIs. Be it flight bookings or domestic and international tour packages, pocket-friendly EMI plans allow travellers to experience new cultures, discover places, relax and rejuvenate, all while sticking to a budget. Alongside No Cost EMI financing, the campaign promotes Pocket Insurance plans for travel as well, such as Wallet Care and Baggage Insurance. Moreover, the #TravelOnEMI campaign which will be on till January 30th, aims to benefit a wide customer base through exciting social media contests and games.

Participate in the social contest and win e-vouchers

To create awareness about the #TravelOnEMI campaign, Bajaj Finserv will run a social contest including 3 word search puzzle boards. Participants are encouraged to find the words from the grid, which according to the theme of the board, will either urge customers to 'find destinations', 'find travel essentials', or 'find travel experiences'.

The words may run horizontally or vertically only, and participants must write the identified word in the comments section, along with '#TravelOnEMI'. The top 2 participants in each board stand to win e-vouchers worth Rs.500 from MakeMyTrip.

Discover travel partners through a flip and match game

Bajaj Finserv offers No Cost EMI financing on flight tickets, hotel accommodation, tour packages, cab and bus rides, and more. To know which partners Bajaj Finserv works with, customers can log on to the #TravelOnEMI campaign page, and play a flip and match game in which cards remain face up when paired correctly.

Avail Super Offers to pay less and travel more

Additionally, customers can plan travel itineraries bearing in mind the Super Offers available through partners such as MakeMyTrip, Yatra, and Goibibo. At present, these include a discount of up to Rs.10,000 on international flights booked via MakeMyTrip and 40% off on domestic hotel bookings made via Goibibo. Apart from these, there are many other offers which one can check out by clicking here.

Travel on EMI in a few simple steps, online or offline

To finance travel on No Cost EMI, customers can:

Visit a partner and select a package

Swipe their EMI Network Card or share the registered mobile number

Book the travel package

To book travel online, customers can:

Visit a partner website and select a package

Choose Bajaj Finserv No Cost EMI as the payment option

Select a suitable EMI scheme

Confirm the booking with an OTP

Opt for a Pocket Insurance plan to stay financially secure

In addition to dividing the cost of travel into easy No Cost EMIs, customers can purchase suitable Pocket Insurance and Subscriptions plans to obtain emergency travel assistance options, stay protected against baggage loss, secure themselves against debit/credit card loss, and get coverage of up to Rs.3 lakh at annual premiums starting at Rs.199 only. This will allow them to #TravelOnEMI with protection against every untoward eventuality.

To sign up for a Pocket Insurance plan such asTrek Cover or Honeymoon Holiday Cover and book travel on No Cost EMI quickly, travellers can check their pre-approved offer for a customised deal and download the Bajaj Finserv Wallet app to make bookings right away.

About Bajaj Finance Limited

Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending company of Bajaj Finserv group, is one of the most diversified NBFCs in the Indian market catering to more than 36 million customers across the country. Headquartered in Pune, the company's product offering includes Consumer Durable Loans, Lifestyle Finance, Digital Product Finance, Personal Loans, Loan against Property, Small Business Loans, Home loans, Credit Cards, Two-wheeler and Three-wheeler Loans, Commercial lending/SME Loans, Loan against Securities and Rural Finance which includes Gold Loans and Vehicle Refinancing Loans along with Fixed Deposits. Bajaj Finance Limited prides itself on holding the highest credit rating of FAAA/Stable for any NBFC in the country today. It is also the only NBFC in India with the international 'BBB' with stable outlook for long-term, by S&P Global Rating.

