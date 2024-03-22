Bhumi Pednekar, Randeep Hooda, Harmanpreet Kaur and others join Seagram's 100 Pipers Glassware to inspire people to help eradicate corneal blindness in India

Support 100 Pipers Glassware's Play for a Cause initiative to spread awareness about eye donation

NEW DELHI, March 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Seagram's 100 Pipers Glassware Play for a Cause is an initiative that aims to spread awareness about eye donation and the impact it can have to eradicate corneal blindness in the country. Championing the initiative are renowned celebrities including Bhumi Pednekar, Harmanpreet Kaur, Randeep Hooda, Dia Mirza and others, who will inspire people to learn more about the cause and support the initiative.

As per official sources, there are approximately 1.5 million people suffering from corneal blindness in India, with 40 thousand new cases added every year. Sight for these individuals can be restored by corneal transplantation. However, only about 25 to 30 thousand eyes become available through donations every year – which is negligible compared to the need. This is a disappointing statistic, especially in a country like India where with our population, we need only a minor fraction of people to be donors to eradicate corneal blindness completely from the country. The Play for a Cause campaign seeks to make people aware about the problem and inspire them to be part of the solution.

This initiative focuses on making an impact by driving awareness and intent towards this critical cause. Seagram's 100 Pipers Glassware has also partnered with Mohan Foundation, an NGO that has been a pioneer in the realm of Organ Donation in India for the last 25 years. Inspired by the campaign, people can also go to the Mohan Foundation page to know more about the process of actually becoming eye donors.

Another key advocate for this initiative is India's Iconic Rock Band, Parikrama. All members of this legendary rock band have pledged to be organ donors. In fact, last year they also released 'Translucent Night', an original song in support for organ donation. As part of this initiative, Parikrama will also perform magical live events in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Gurgaon, Kolkata, and other cities where they will play Translucent Night among other iconic rock hits.

100 Pipers Glassware has scaled up The Play for a Cause initiative over many years to support agendas that create a positive impact on society such as fundraising for the Kerala flood victims, aiding Nepal Earthquake relief efforts, and initiatives like providing food for the underprivileged, tree plantation drives among many other.

"Seagram's 100 Pipers has always inspired people to go beyond material markers of success to make a positive impact on the world. With Play for a Cause we have, over many years, created a platform where consumers can actively participate in creating that impact - be it raising funds for natural disaster relief, helping feed the underprivileged, or through many other relevant causes. This year, 100 Pipers Glassware Play for a Cause aims to spark a movement that not only spreads awareness about the critical need of corneal donation in our country, but also inspires people to help bring India closer to becoming free from corneal blindness," commented Kartik Mohindra, Chief Marketing Officer, Pernod Ricard India.

Brand Ambassador, Bhumi Pednekar said, "As the brand ambassador of 100 Pipers Glassware, I am truly grateful for the opportunity to represent a brand that aligns with my values and convictions. I'm dedicated to fostering positive transformation in every way possible. I firmly believe in the importance of contributing to the greater good of our world through my actions. Leading the 100 Pipers Glassware Play for a Cause initiative signifies my endeavour to embrace a future where we strive towards ensuring that we give the gift of sight to every individual suffering from corneal blindness."

"I am part of the 100 Pipers Glassware 'Play for a Cause' initiative to highlight my commitment to a vision where every pledge brings us closer to eliminating corneal blindness in India," Randeep Hooda quotes.

"Being part of the 100 Pipers Glassware Play for a Cause initiative underscores my dedication to spreading awareness and fostering a future where sight knows no boundaries," commented Harmanpreet Kaur.

Dia Mirza also expressed, "Proud to stand in support of the 100 Pipers Glassware Play for a Cause initiative, advocating for a society where the gift of sight is a universal right."

"Music has the power to touch the deepest parts of our souls and serves as a universal language that unites people from all walks of life. Through our collaboration with 100 Pipers Glassware Play for a Cause initiative, we would like to harness the emotive power of music to inspire individuals, motivating them to pledge as donors and become part of a movement dedicated to eradicating corneal blindness," commented Pallavi Kumar, Executive Director, MOHAN Foundation.

