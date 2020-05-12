Bigo Live Announces 'Global BIGOer One World Together' Fundraising Campaign To Support WHO In Fight Against COVID-19

Mike Ong, Vice President of BIGO Technology says, "The 'Global BIGOer One World Together' fundraiser aims to rally and unite the community as one, through the power of music. As a global platform that connects and brings people together, the campaign is aimed at fostering solidarity on a global scale for a very important cause. In collaboration with Bigo Live broadcasters, we hope to bring the community together to lend our support to frontline healthcare professionals and communities most in need during the COVID-19 pandemic."

A music video showcasing solidarity was put together by over 100 broadcasters from over 20 countries, performing a cover of the Michael Jackson hit "We Are The World". It will be released on 12 May 2020 across all Bigo Live social media channels.

The main event is a 24-hour music livehouse on Bigo Live that will take place on 13 May 2020, starting at 9:30pm GMT +5.30. The music livehouse - a single 'room' on Bigo Live that will host the performances - will showcase broadcasters from around the world streaming right from their own homes or studios. Viewers will be able to engage and chat with the broadcasters as well as the community using the various features on the app. Viewers are encouraged to donate generously towards the noble fundraising efforts via the Bigo Live app.

Since the start of the outbreak, Bigo Live has launched a series of curated content by broadcasters around the world to bring comfort and happiness during these trying times. This included a #STAYATBIGO campaign which had sharing sessions with healthcare professionals, performances by local music DJs and workouts by fitness enthusiasts to help local communities stay fit and healthy at home. They have also been the first to bring cloud clubbing as a form of entertainment to communities in Southeast Asia, Australia and New Zealand.

"The fight against COVID-19 is a long and arduous one. As with previous campaigns over the past few months, we hope that the Global BIGOer One World Together campaign will help bring people together and show our solidarity towards frontline professionals, while also being able to spread some joy and cheer," Mike added.

Viewers can expect to see popular broadcasters like "Ada Kyra", "Amit Tondon - Indian Idol fame", "Aariyah" "Sameer" "Dimple" & "Akansha" perform in-app on 14 May 2020 between 8pm to 9.30pm.

To join 'Global BIGOer One World Together' live stream, search for the Bigo ID: "music" in the app.

Web users can also join the music live house via this link here: https://bigolive.onelink.me/sG8X/Livehouse

About Bigo Live

Bigo Live is one of the world's fastest-growing livestreaming social community where users broadcast in real-time to share life moments, showcase their talents and interact with people from around the world. Bigo Live has around 400 million users in over 150 countries and is currently the market leader in the livestreaming industry. Launched in March 2016, Bigo Live is owned by BIGO Technology which is based in Singapore.

Download the Bigo Live app here: https://bigolive.onelink.me/sG8X/bigoliveth

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200512/2801178-1

Related Links

https://bigolive.onelink.me



SOURCE Bigo Live