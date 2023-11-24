Breaking Chains - Igniting the Flame of Freedom in the Fight Against Obesity: Manipal Hospitals Millers Road

BENGALURU, India, Nov. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Being overweight and obesity are identified as independent high-risk factors in several health conditions, including diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and hormonal and metabolic disorders to name a few.

Dr. G. Moinoddin, Consultant - Bariatric & Advanced Laparoscopic Surgery, Manipal Hospital Millers Road about advanced bariatric surgery options for individuals with comorbidities and a BMI higher than 30 Dr. A. Sharda, Consultant - Endocrinologist and Diabetologist, Dr. Priya Chinnappa, Consultant - Endocrinologist and Diabetologist, Manipal Hospital Millers Road addressing about how to manage patients with uncontrolled diabetes during Obesity Clinic Launch

According to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF) data, every 21 seconds someone is diagnosed with diabetes, 4 million lives are lost to diabetes every year. The fight against obesity and diabetes has become a global health challenge. Understanding the burning need to combat obesity and diabetes, Manipal Hospital Miller's Road, Bengaluru, has launched an Obesity Clinic committed to a multidisciplinary patient-centric, holistic approach to weight loss and obesity prevention. The obesity clinic will cater to a diverse patient population, categorizing treatment based on BMI and associated conditions.

Overweight and obese individuals with uncontrolled diabetes or prediabetic conditions and a BMI below 30 will benefit from personalized care under the expertise of endocrinologists Dr. A. Sharda, Consultant - Endocrinologist and Diabetologist, Dr. Priya Chinnappa, Consultant - Endocrinologist and Diabetologist, Manipal Hospital Millers Road , while for individuals with comorbidities and a BMI higher than 30, the clinic offers advanced bariatric surgery options by Dr. G. Moinoddin, Consultant - Bariatric & Advanced Laparoscopic Surgery, Manipal Hospital Millers Road. The Obesity Clinic extends services beyond weight loss, emphasizing overall well-being and preventing obesity-related complications.

