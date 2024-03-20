Buddhist community in Thailand expresses gratitude to PM Modi for the goodwill gesture of sending sacred relics of Lord Buddha to Thailand

Member Parliament & Chancellor Chandigarh University, Satnam Singh Sandhu presides over the Sadhbhavana event at Thailand along with Indian Diaspora

CHANDIGARH, India and BANGKOK, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visionary leadership for transforming India into a global superpower in the past 10 years, Thai-Indian Community said besides emerging as strong voice of the Indo-Pacific region, PM Modi has further strengthened the deeply rooted religious and cultural linkages between the two countries with gestures like sending sacred relics of Lord Buddha to Thailand. The Indian diaspora comprising of prominent businessmen, professionals, students, academicians were participating during the Sadhbhavana event organized by Indian Minorities Foundation at Bangkok. Satnam Singh Sandhu, Member of Parliament, Convener Indian Minorities Foundation & Chancellor Chandigarh University presided over the event along with the Indian diaspora. Besides the delegation from Chandigarh University, academicians from seven universities also participated during the event.

Member Parliament, IMF Convenor & Chandigarh University Chancellor Satnam Singh Sandhu along with Indian diaspora while participating during the Sadhbhavana event at Bangkok, Thailand

Participating in Sadhbhavana event with the theme "Role of Thai-Indian Community for Building a Resilient Indo-Pacific Future" organized by the Indian Minorities Foundation (IMF) at the Embassy of India in Bangkok, Thai-Indian Community said PM Modi has provided strong and progressive leadership for free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific nations. They also praised PM Modi's stand for dominance free peace and stability in Indo-Pacific region.

Besides Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) and IMF Convenor Satnam Singh Sandhu, this event was attended by IMF co-founder Prof Himani Sood, besides other dignitaries, academicians, business leaders and esteemed members of the Thai-Indian community including Punjabis, Buddhists, Hindus and Dawoodi Bohra Muslims.

Indian Diaspora in Thailand said since Prime Minister Modi announced continuation of the Look East into the Act East policy, the relationship between Thailand and India has evolved in the past 10 years.

They said India's shared strategic maritime border with Thailand and other Indo-Pacific nations holds geopolitical significance amid growing influence of China in South China Sea and Indian Ocean.

The members of Buddhist community expressed gratitude for PM Modi's gesture of sending relics of the Buddha and his two disciples, and are to be temporarily enshrined in Thailand from February to March 2024. They said the goodwill gesture reflects the Modi government's 'Look East' policy and the deeply rooted religious and cultural linkages between the two countries. They also praised PM Modi's message at the United Nations and India's mission "to save the planet from conflict and violence" through the principles of Buddhism.

Hailing PM Modi for construction and consecration of the long-awaited Ram Mandir in Ayodhya this year, the Hindu Diaspora said PM Modi has spread the rich Hindu values to the world through the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya which reflects his mantra of Virasat Bhi, Vikas Bhi (development along with heritage preservation). They said PM Modi has found a place in the hearts of the Hindus all over the world by bringing an end to the wait for Rama Mandir in Ayodhya.

During the event, the members of Indian diaspora echoed the sentiment that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, India has become an economic powerhouse with fastest growing economy in the world. The Indian diaspora said they now feel proud to be aligned with PM Modi and a rising India under him, as his leadership has boosted the self-esteem and confidence of the Non-Resident Indians and Persons of Indian origin.

A Padma awardee from Thailand expresses gratitude for honoring his work and contribution towards promotion of Sanskrit studies

Expressing deepest gratitude to PM Modi for conferring upon him with Padma Shree Award – India's highest civilian award, for his remarkable contribution in promotion of Sanskrit studies in Thailand, Dr Chirapat Prapandvidya, Director, Sanskrit Studies Centre in Silpakorn University in Thailand said, "India and Thailand share cultural relations for a long time. Sanskrit language is the essence of Indian philosophy and by knowing Sanskrit one can understand India deeply. PM Modi has great vision to recognize and honour people who promote rich Indian culture. Indian culture has a great influence on South East Asian nations. It is the soft power that pm Modi had envisioned that is bringing people from different regions together through culture."

"PM Modi has established supremacy in soft power in South East Asia and Asia in particular. Today, under leadership of PM Modi, India has emerged as one of the strongest blocs not just in Asia but in the entire world. Modi has emerged as one of the strongest leaders of the world and policy of Vishwa Guru, I think he can achieve that. I wish him that he wins the next election in India."

India now closer to the Indo-Pacific Nations, PM Modi raising their issues at a global level: Papnil Thakur, President Indian Association Thailand

Papnil Thakur, President Indian Association Thailand, "The Indian Diaspora in Thailand is living since the 18th century, and they have contributed bug time un the development of the nation. During the last 10 years, both the countries have come closer in terms of bilateral trade and relations by partnering each other at global level. The trade between the two countries have doubled which shows that the Indo-Thai bond have enhanced to a next level. The Act in East Policy has brought India closer to the Indo-Pacific Nations and now India under the leadership of PM Modi is raising their issues at a global level. Moreover, students from Thailand have always considered India as their second home, and the number of students going to India for higher education has increased during the last 10 years. Prime Minister Modi has taken the Hindu values to the world through Ram Mandir at Ayodhya. The strong leadership of PM Modi has reconnected today's generation with the centuries-old Civilizations and religious traditions and values."

Rajya Sabha MP, IMF Convenor & Chancellor Chandigarh University, Satnam Singh Sandhu praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for enhancing India's global image and relations over the past decade, especially with Thailand. He said, "Indo-Thai relations have strengthened like never before due to the visionary leadership and initiatives of PM Modi. The bilateral trade witnessed a two-fold increase from USD 9 Billion in 2013-14 to USD 17.7 Billion in 2022. Additionally, India emerged as the 'Voice of the Global South' during the G-20 Summit for addressing their regional concerns effectively. Recently, PM Modi's gesture of sending holy relics of Lord Buddha to Thailand, as a goodwill gesture, and advocation of peace, harmony and respect for the Buddhist community worldwide."

Sandhu added, "Under PM Modi's leadership, Bharat is undergoing a massive transformation like never before. Over the past decade, India has become a land of reforms, propelling our nation into the top five economies globally. PM Modi has given every India a new vision of Viksit Bharat to be achieved by 2047, and the Indian Diaspora residing across the world has to actively contribute towards realizing this vision. Particularly, the Indian community in Thailand has consistently played a significant role in enhancing bilateral relations and is contributing to India's progress towards its transformation into a developed nation."

We at Thailand are thankful to India for giving us the opportunity to pay homage to Lord Buddha through his relics: Buddhists

Assistant Professor at Mahamakut Buddhist University Isan Campus, Thailand, while expressing gratitude towards PM Modi said, "It's an honour to represent the Thai Community, Sangha, Government, and people in paying homage to Lord Buddha and his disciples' relics. This occasion marks a significant moment for Thailand, as it welcomes Lord Buddha's relics after 13 years, offering a rare and invaluable opportunity for those unable to visit the Buddhist holy sites in India. The Thai people deeply appreciate the decision made by the Indian Government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to send these relics to Thailand."

He added, "PM Modi has genuine care and affection not only for the people of his own country but for people worldwide. In return, Buddhists hold a deep admiration for Prime Minister Modi and pray for Lord Buddha's blessings upon him, hoping that he continues to show love and kindness to all. All Buddhists, including myself are Modi Ka Parivaar." He further highlighted the utmost significance of the Sadhbhavana event in strengthening the already strong Indo-Thai cultural ties. Even the Buddhism religion followed in Thailand originated in India. The influence of Indian culture is evident in Thai culture, particularly in terms of the Sanskrit language that we got from India.

Punjabi Community in Bangkok commend PM Modi's efforts for resolution of global issues and inclusive development of all Indians

Satvinder Pal Singh, member of Punjabi Community in Thailand, said "Under the strong leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has entered into a new era of progress and prosperity. India has transformed into the 5th largest economy in just 10 years from being 10th largest in 2014. Notably, India today is looked up to as a leader for providing strong solutions for various global challenges. The India Diaspora in Thailand is extremely thankful to PM Modi for the inclusive development for all Indians without any discrimination, while also making sure that India shines at the global level."

Dawoodi Bohra Community in Thailand hails PM Modi's for promoting cause of Minorities, anticipate his win in 2024 polls saying 'Bohra Bhi Hain Modi ka Parivaar'

Jushad Arif, a resident of Thailand and member of Dawoodi Bohra Community said, "Dawoodi Bohra Community is deeply impressed with PM Modi; he is the only Prime Minister in India who has promoted the cause of Minorities especially Dawoodi Bohra community. Wherever PM Modi goes – be it London, Dubai, USA or any part of the world, he always gets grand welcome from our community and Dawoodi Bohras feel at home in PM Modi's presence. He is one of the greatest leaders we have. Minorities are safe, which we have ourselves experienced during visits to India."

Global image of India transformed under PM Modi: Thai students

PM Modi has provided limitless opportunities for youth to grow: Thai students

Sonia, a student in Thailand who originally hails from Punjab said, "PM Modi has made all of us really proud. Today, we feel power of New India at the global level. We have started getting respect wherever we travel across the world. The global image of India has not just changed but has transformed completely under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PM Modi's digital inclusion policy has brought about a major transformation in Indian and ensured a transparent system which has further resulted in good governance. The policies of PM Modi have created limitless opportunities for youth to grow."

