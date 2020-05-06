CashBean Stands United in the Battle Against COVID-19; Extends CSR Support to More Than 50,000 Indians

- Contributes INR 1 million to PM Cares Fund

NEW DELHI, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The whole world is in uncharted waters and facing unprecedented times. Coronavirus (COVID-19) is present nearly everywhere, and India is no exception. These are challenging times for all and everyone is doing everything possible to provide services to the community.

Pledging its support towards India's fight against COVID-19 pandemic, CashBean, one of the leading micro-lending applications, together with IN-DEED foundation, today announced a host of initiatives to support and empower Indians in these testing times.

To ensure that the Indians are fully equipped, safe and motivated to fight the COVID-19 battle, the company is providing food and sanitation items such as sanitizers, liquid soaps, cotton masks and other home cleaning products to over 50,000 Indians. Additionally, CashBean is donating a sum of INR 1 million to the PM CARES fund, reinforcing its commitment to local communities.

Commenting on the endeavor, Ms. Ilica Chauhan, Vice-President, Compliance and Partnerships, P C Financial Services Private Limited said, "At CashBean, we have always been committed to supporting communities in times of need through our accessible micro-lending app. This time we want to make sure that families across India can have food on their table and first-hand sanitation equipment to keep themselves healthy and safe while the COVID-19 outbreak lasts." Chauhan continued, "We are also extremely thankful to everyone who works at CashBean as the management and employees have enthusiastically come together and contributed to the PM CARES Fund to bring smiles on the faces of over 50,000 Indians."

CashBean's NGO partner for this endeavour IN-DEED foundation will be supporting in the procurement of food packets, packaging and distribution pan India.

Mr. Vikram Rajola, Chairman, IN-DEED Foundation said, "We are pleased that CashBean has stepped up to join in the fight against the novel Coronavirus to prevent it from snowballing into a pandemic by contributing whole-heartedly to the IN-DEED Foundation. Through our volunteers and partner network, we shall strive to help whoever needs our help most, like essential service providers, vendors and small shopkeepers, police personnel and sanitation workers among others, as well as to people residing in crowded slums and resettlement colonies. We along with CashBean are working consistently to ensure that we support and empower people in such uncertain times."

In these unprecedented times, the community needed more than the financial help, specially to take care of the hungry and poor, who were worst affected by the lockdown with no access to food. Ms. Anjali Agarwal, HR Head, P C Financial Services Private Limited volunteered and worked together with the NGO 'Robin Hood Army' to serve the hungry citizens and facilitated food for the hungry and poor in Gurugram and surrounding communities. Hunger is a crisis that has so many people in its grip and CashBean is proud to partner with 'Robin Hood Army' and will continue its efforts in making a difference for poor.

Besides this, CashBean being a responsible corporate of the country took cognizance of the situation arising due the COVID-19 pandemic and has voluntarily decided to waive-off overdue penalty on delayed payments from March 1st till May 31, 2020. The company is also providing its customers a moratorium till May 31 2020 as per the RBI guidelines.

CashBean applauds the concerted efforts of the Government of India as well as the concerned State Governments to combat COVID-19. With this contribution, CashBean is actively participating to support those efforts and reinforcing its commitment to ensure the well-being of people across India during difficult times.

As a way forward, CashBean aims to continue supporting and safeguarding the communities in the times to come as and when required.

