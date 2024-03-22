CCTV+: 2024 Conference on International Industrial Cooperation (Singapore) & China's Machinery and Electronics Show Kicks off

BEIJING, March 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2024 Conference on International Industrial Cooperation (Singapore) & China's Machinery and Electronics Show kicked off with grandeur at the Singapore EXPO Convention and Exhibition Centre on March 19, 2024. More than 500 delegates from government departments, diplomatic service, leading enterprises, professional organisations, and renowned universities from China, Singapore and some RCEP countries attended the Opening Ceremony.

2024 Conference on International Industrial Cooperation (Singapore) & China’s Machinery and Electronics Show Kicks off (PRNewsfoto/CCTV+)

Mr. Zheng Chao, Executive Vice President & Chairman of the Expert Committee at the China Chamber of Commerce for Import and Export of Machinery and Electronic Products (CCCME), hosted the opening ceremony. Joining him were notable figures including Mr. Ling Ji, Vice Minister of Commerce and Deputy China International Trade Representative, Ministry of Commerce of China (by video); Ms. Low Yen Ling, Minister of State for the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth & Ministry of Trade and Industry of Singapore; Mr. Zhu Jing, Chargé d'Affaires of the Embassy of China in Singapore; Mr. Zhang Yujing, President of CCCME; Mr. Kho Choon Keng, President of the Singapore Chinese Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCCI); and Mr. Chen Zhong, CCCME Vice President and Vice General Manager of China Communications Construction Group. They delivered welcoming remarks, setting the tone for a collaborative and productive event.

The Conference also featured keynote speeches delivered by Mr. Chen Jian, Senior Advisor of the CCCME Expert Committee and Former Vice Minister at the Ministry of Commerce of China, and Mr. Liu Limin, President of the China Education Association for International Exchange and Former Vice Minister at the Ministry of Education of China. Their insights promise to enrich discussions and shape the future landscape of international industrial cooperation.

Following was a Launching and Signing Ceremony, moderated by Mr. Liu Chun, Vice President of CCCME. Numerous organisations from China and Singapore signed cooperation agreements and released research results in a variety of areas, including green development and low carbon, industry-education integration, and urban safety.

The subsequent ribbon-cutting ceremony marked the official opening of the 2024 China's Machinery and Electronics Show in Singapore, featuring nearly 130 prominent Chinese companies presenting their brands and products across various sectors including power and energy, construction machinery, household appliances, consumer electronics, new energy vehicles, and associated components. The exhibition also set up a dedicated display area for Singaporean enterprises for the first time, highlighting the prospect of cooperation between Chinese and Singaporean enterprises to develop the Southeast Asian market.