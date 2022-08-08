Celebrate independence from the worries of interest rates with Tata Housing Development Company's 'Its Interesting' campaign with 3.50% interest rate for 12 months in the 75th year of Independence

The 7 city campaign will offer special interest rates for Tata Housing projects in Delhi, NCR, Kasauli, Mumbai Goa, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Kochi

'It's Interesting' Campaign Details:

Home buyers to get 3.50% of interest Rate for 12 months

interest Rate for 12 months Upto 1KG of customized Silver coin with 75 th Year of Independence embossing

of customized Silver coin with 75 Year of Independence embossing 2000 + channel partners driving the offline reach of the campaign

channel partners driving the offline reach of the campaign Strategically Planned roadshows for NRI markets for higher activations

MUMBAI, India, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For all the aspiring homebuyers, here is one sure way of truly gaining independence from the worries of rising interest rates on home loans. Tata Housing a 100% subsidiary of Tata Sons Pvt ltd, is celebrating India's 75th Independence Day with an interesting offer where homebuyers can avail an interest rate of 3.50% for 12 months on 9 projects of Tata Housing across 7 cities in the country. Homebuyers will also be showered with other benefits such as upto 1 KG of customized silver coin with every booking marking their hone purchase in the auspicious 75th year of India's Independence.

The campaign focuses on addressing the financial concerns of the home buyers by offering them with an all-time low 3.50% interest rate for 12 months. Spread across 7 cities namely Mumbai, Goa, Delhi, NCR, Kasauli, Bengaluru and Chennai, the campaign will be live from 5th August 2022 to 15th September 2022. More than 2000 channel partners have been roped in to amplify the reach of the campaign further. Designed to reduce the fluctuating interest rate impact, 'It's Interesting' aims to truly make the upcoming festive season interesting and unique for homebuyers.

Expressing his views on the campaign, Mr. Sanjay Dutt, MD & CEO, Tata Realty and Infrastructure Limited said "Post the marginal rise in the repo rate, the home loan rates are on the rise which has impacted the home buying sentiment. The past 2 years have been a great example of the positive impact of lower interest rates, resulting in a M-o-M historic residential real estate sales.

With the festive season being around the corner, Initiatives like this offer will present lucrative home buying options to prospective customers. As a home buyer centric company, Tata Housing's 'It's Interesting' campaign will not only enable home buyers to invest in the residential real estate but it will also encourage the fence sitters to make the purchase decision."

Adding to it, Mr. Sarthak Seth, SVP & Chief Sales and Marketing Head, Tata Realty and Infrastructure Limited said "Tata Housing has been on the forefront to undertake strategic initiatives that help home buyers in buying their dream homes. The "It's Interesting" campaign will break through the clutter with lower interest rates in light of the rising interest rates with the sole purpose of providing homebuyers with a viable choice to purchase their dream home. Strategic partnerships with more than 2000.

Channel partners nationwide will help the pan-India campaign further. As one of the early adopters of digital technology, the campaign will have a higher focus on digital and social media. We are also looking at a targeted approach to the NRI markets through systematic roadshows and activations that will further expand the reach of the campaign."

Conceptualized by Tata Housing, 'It's Interesting' is a 360-degree marketing campaign led by a digital first approach. OOH, and Radio will also be leveraged to further elevate the reach of the campaign along with strategically planned roadshows for NRI markets. Projects such as Amantra, New Haven Bahadurgarh, Goa, La Vida, Myst, Promont, Santorini, Serein, Tritvam will be featured in the campaign with tailor made spaces that help elevate the overall living experience of the new age home buyer. With that, the #Its Interesting Offer will provide all homebuyers/fence sitters an opportunity to purchase their dream home and also get up to 1KG of customized silver coin highlighting 75 years of independence.

Prior to 'It's Interesting' Campaign, campaigns such as 'WOW is Now', 'Right Home Right Now' have been the game changers in addressing the residential demand of the home buyers. As real estate sprints towards normalcy, the home loan rates are consistently going back to normal which in turn is moderately impacting the home-buying sentiment. Home loan rates are one of the most crucial factors influencing the purchase decision, 'It's Interesting' campaign will help home buyers in buying their dream homes at an unmatched price with lower interest rate making the season more interesting for home buyers.

About Tata Housing Development Company:

Tata Housing Development Company is a closely held public limited company under Tata Realty and Infrastructure and is a 100% subsidiary of Tata Sons. It is the first corporate to pioneer the concept of real estate development in India. It is widely recognized for quality construction, ethical and transparent business practices and timely delivery of properties. It has a pan-India and international presence with demonstrated capabilities in Construction, Engineering, Commercial / IT parks, Housing and Township development. It is known for international standards of design and green sustainable developments. Tata Housing currently has more than 33 projects with a total development potential of over 51 million square feet spread across major cities in India, Sri Lanka and Maldives. As a comprehensive real estate developer of choice, Tata Housing straddles across all consumer segments from value housing to luxury housing.

For More Info: https://www.tatarealty.in

SOURCE Tata Housing Development Company