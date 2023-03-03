Celona opens its doors at Select CityWalk, Saket

Celona, an ambient, multi-cuisine diner from the house of Essex and Café Tesu, is now open at Select CityWalk, Saket, New Delhi

NEW DELHI, March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Celona, a new-world cuisine diner, from the house of Essex and Café Tesu, has opened its doors at Select CityWalk, Saket, New Delhi. Serving classic comfort foods and artisanal drinks, Celona provides a soothing ambience to all mall-goers.

Custom designed by Jatin Gupta and Poulomi Dhar of Design Ethics Studio and located in Select CityWalk, Saket; Celona uses soothing, earthen, and warm colors. Studded with one-of-a-kind rotating masa lamps, the interiors include broken terracotta tiles known as Chinese mosaics, adding to the euphoria one will experience at this global kitchen.

The multi-cuisine menu at Celona features a variety of comfort classics, from housing a vast wood-fired pizza menu to Asian mains and a handcrafted assortment of sushi and tacos. It has been designed by Chef Aman Jaiswal, keeping in mind all genres and age groups. Celona also makes their fizzy pops in-house, with a fun mocktail menu, loaded milkshakes, and sodas designed with a 'Celona twist'.

Chef Aman Jaiswal, the executive chef at Essex Farms, has carefully curated Celona's menu. An ingredient-forward chef, he seeks to provide comfort to patrons through authentic yet innovative dishes.

Coming from a hospitality line of 4 generations, the house of Essex and Café Tesu bring Celona, a fun diner, having just the right thing for everyone.

About Essex Farms:

Essex Farms, located in the heart of the city, is a happening space for people of all ages. Launched in 1943, Essex Farms comes from a hospitality line of 4 generations. Yes Minister, Playhouse, Café Tesu, Sandy's Pizzeria and Celona are all a part of the house of Essex, providing its patrons with a relaxed atmosphere to unwind. From housing an arcade and bowling alley, to irresistible food and drinks, to a play area for the kids, Essex Farms is the perfect place for you to spend quality time with your loved ones.

