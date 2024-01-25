NEW DELHI, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Certified for the 4th consecutive year as a 'Top Employer' in India by the Top Employers Institute, CHEP, part of the Brambles Group and the global leader in supply chain solutions, also stands among the exclusive group of 17 elite organisations worldwide to achieve the coveted Global Top Employer certification.

CHEP Recognised as Top Employer in India and Attains Prestigious Global Top Employer Certification

The Top Employer certification is a testament to CHEP's dedication to fostering a workplace culture that prioritises employee wellbeing, professional development, and overall job satisfaction. This recognition is a result of the company's continuous efforts to align human resources practices with global standards of excellence.

Commenting on the achievement, Victoria Pickles, Human Resources Vice President for CHEP Asia Pacific, India, Middle East, Türkiye and Africa said, "The dual certification – both national and global – demonstrates our relentless efforts in enhancing employee experiences, supporting career development, inspiring innovation and fostering a workplace culture centred around diversity, inclusion, and sustainability. This achievement reflects our ongoing commitment to creating a workplace where our employees feel that they belong, can thrive, develop, and contribute to our collective success. Being recognised as a Top Employer is not just about the present, it is a commitment to continuous improvement in our future. We learn a lot from the process of benchmarking our efforts and we commit to using this knowledge to nurture our talent, foster leadership and continue to create an amazing place to work."

Chris Veerasamy, Regional Leader for India, Middle East and Türkiye at CHEP, added, "It is a special honour to receive the Top Employer certification for the 4th time in India. This certification validates our commitment to matching the workplace experience with the expectations of our people and global best practices. The outstanding success of CHEP today is indicative to the substantial contributions of our dedicated workforce, tirelessly striving to shape CHEP into an exemplary organisation. In India, we have achieved a remarkable 100% career score, highlighting our commitment to internal growth opportunities, comprehensive career development programs, and the ongoing promotion of a coaching and mentoring culture through our robust learning and development suite. We are pleased to celebrate and applaud the engagement of our employees to make our company an employer of choice in India."

The Top Employers Institute programme certifies organisations based on the participation and results of their HR Best Practices Survey. This survey covers six HR domains consisting of 20 topics including People Strategy, Work Environment, Talent Acquisition, Learning, Diversity & Inclusion, Wellbeing and more.

In 2023, CHEP surpassed its 2025 goal of 40% female representation on its Board while achieving 36.3% of women in management roles globally. It also continued to improve its safety performance, delivering its best year on record with a 31% reduction of injury rates based on FY20 levels. To better support its diverse workforce, it expanded its range of accessibility schemes and now offers employee resource groups across race, disability, gender and literacy/disadvantaged socio-economic backgrounds. The company sees the Top Employer achievement as a motivation to continue driving innovation, cultivating employee wellbeing, and contributing to the growth and prosperity of the global workforce.

CHEP has been recognised as a Top Employer in 26 countries around the world, including Australia, Argentina, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Czech Republic, France, Germany, India, Ireland, Italy, Malaysia, Mexico, Namibia, New Zealand, Poland, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, Swaziland, Thailand, Türkiye, Zimbabwe, the United Kingdom and the United States, while earning regional Top Employer recognition in Africa, Asia Pacific, Europe and Latin America.

About CHEP

CHEP helps move more goods to more people, in more places than any other organisation on earth. Its pallets, crates and containers form the invisible backbone of the global supply chain and the world's biggest brands trust CHEP to help them transport their goods more efficiently, sustainably, and safely. CHEP created one of the world's most sustainable logistics businesses through the share and reuse of its platforms under a model known as 'pooling' and primarily serves the fast-moving consumer goods (e.g., dry food, grocery, and health and personal care), fresh produce, beverage, retail, and general manufacturing industries. CHEP employs approximately 11,500 people and believes in the power of collective intelligence through diversity, inclusion, and teamwork. CHEP owns approximately 353 million pallets, crates, and containers through a network of more than 750 service centres. As part of the Brambles Group, CHEP operates in 60 countries with its largest operations in North America and Western Europe. For more information, please visit www.chep.com.

About Top Employers Institute

Top Employers Institute is the global authority on recognising excellence in People Practices. We help accelerate these practices to enrich the world of work. Through the Top Employers Institute Certification Programme, participating companies can be validated, certified, and recognised as an employer of choice. Established over 30 years ago, Top Employers Institute has certified 2053 organisations in 121 countries/regions. These certified Top Employers positively impact the lives of over 9.5 million employees globally.

