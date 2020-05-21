Cision Launches Article-Level Data, Allowing Communicators To Further Understand How Audiences Consume Earned Media

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8729751-cision-article-level-data-earned-media/

Article-level data, which builds on exclusive audience and attribution technology, enables communicators to precisely understand which journalists and publications perform best with their target audiences. By combining article readership with audience demographic, firmographic, and engagement data, communicators can adopt a data-driven, systematic approach to their PR and comms functions.

"Cision continues to add unique and innovative new solutions to our award-winning end-to-end communications platform. Cision Impact article-level audience data helps PR professionals to build a more effective media strategy and measure earned media success," said Brendon O'Donovan, Head of Global Product Marketing at Cision. "From targeting journalists and crafting campaigns to measuring pickup and coverage, article-level data can be leveraged at every stage of the communications workflow, and we're thrilled to provide this new offering to our customers."

Cision's article-level viewership data provides:

Data-Driven Outreach : Focus efforts on the journalists who move the needle. Understand which publications, journalists, and articles drive the largest readership to inform media relations strategies.

: Focus efforts on the journalists who move the needle. Understand which publications, journalists, and articles drive the largest readership to inform media relations strategies. Competitive Intelligence : Track competitors' earned media coverage, and understand their audiences, the journalists that influence them, and benchmark against their performance. Gain valuable insights into the efficacy of their earned media campaigns and use your competitors' strengths to your advantage.

: Track competitors' earned media coverage, and understand their audiences, the journalists that influence them, and benchmark against their performance. Gain valuable insights into the efficacy of their earned media campaigns and use your competitors' strengths to your advantage. Industry Analysis : Discover new ways to engage your industry. Research key topics and monitor industry trends. Identify emerging journalists and prominent publications to better understand your industry's sphere of influence.

: Discover new ways to engage your industry. Research key topics and monitor industry trends. Identify emerging journalists and prominent publications to better understand your industry's sphere of influence. Content Performance : Rely on validated viewership data and finally retire UVPM and potential reach. Demonstrate validated article reach, benchmark message resonance, and optimize earned media campaigns.

: Rely on validated viewership data and finally retire UVPM and potential reach. Demonstrate validated article reach, benchmark message resonance, and optimize earned media campaigns. Crisis Mitigation: Accurately evaluate risk. Identify the most influential voices during a crisis to quickly gauge, react, and lessen the harm.

Article-level data is now available in the Next Generation Communications Cloud for all Cision Impact customers. To learn more, please visit www.cision.com.

Cision Ltd. is a leading global provider of earned media software and services to public relations and marketing communications professionals. Cision's software allows users to identify key influencers, craft and distribute strategic content, and measure meaningful impact. Cision has over 4,800 employees with offices in 24 countries throughout the Americas, EMEA, and APAC. For more information about Cision's award-winning products and services, including the Cision Communications Cloud®, visit www.cision.com and follow Cision on Twitter @Cision. To support PR and communications professionals during this difficult time, Cision has compiled these free COVID-19 PR resources.

