Cloud.in Achieves AWS Service Delivery Partner Status for Amazon API Gateway and AWS Lambda

PUNE, India, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloud.in, a leading Cloudtech organization, today announced it has achieved AWS Service Delivery Partner Status for Amazon API Gateway and AWS Lambda. This recognition for Amazon Web Service (AWS) reiterates Cloud.in's commitment to delivering high-performing solutions seamlessly on AWS and possesses deep expertise in cloud architecture. The AWS Service Delivery Program was developed to feature AWS Partner Network (APN) Partners who have a track record of rendering verified customer success for specific AWS products. To achieve the AWS Service Delivery designation, Cloud.in had to pass a rigorous technical validation.

Amazon API Gateway

It is a fully managed service that makes it easy for developers to create, publish, maintain, monitor, and secure APIs at any scale. APIs act as the "front door" for applications to access data, business logic, or functionality from your backend services. Cloud.in uses API Gateway to create RESTful APIs and WebSocket APIs that enable real-time two-way communication applications. API Gateway supports containerized and serverless workloads, as well as web applications.

AWS Lambda

AWS Lambda is a serverless computing service by AWS. Cloud.in uses it to create functions, self-contained applications written in one of the supported languages and runtimes, and upload them to AWS Lambda, which executes those functions in an efficient and flexible manner.

Achieving this status for Amazon API Gateway and AWS Lambda showcases the expertise of Cloud.in in designing and managing serverless applications.

Commenting on the achievement, Rahul S Kurkure, Founder and Director, Cloud.in, said, "We are indeed proud to be recognized as an AWS Service Delivery Partner for API Gateway and AWS Lambda. This proves Cloud.in's commitment to innovation for our customers as we continue to invest in technologies to excel in what we do, enabling our customers to transform their businesses by leveraging cloud. We work towards delivering superior cloud solutions to empower our customers to innovate, scale, and effectively optimize their business operations."

Cloud.in empowers organizations with its wide range of Cloud Solutions, such as Cloud Consulting and Advisory, Implementation and Migration, Reselling and Billing Services, Application Services, Cloud Managed Services, Cost Optimisation, and Resource Augmentation. Delivering high standards of customer service and customized solutions, Cloud.in is equipped with superior competencies and caters to all cloud-related needs for organizations across industry verticals.

Established as an AWS Advanced Consulting Partner and an AWS Channel Reseller Partner, Cloud.in, serves large enterprises, SMBs, and startups across sectors, including Media and Entertainment, BFSI and Edtech. Cloud.in continues to invest in training and certifications to update itself and stay at the forefront of cloud technology, ensuring customers benefit from the latest innovations and industry best practices.

About Cloud.in

Cloud.in is an established player in the Cloudtech space catering to all cloud-related needs across industry verticals. With over 2 decades of deep experience in deploying and managing Mission Critical Workloads, Cloud.in empowers businesses with a wide range of Cloud Solutions.

Established as an AWS Advanced Consulting partner, Cloud.in primarily serves the Media and Entertainment, BFSI, E-commerce, Gaming, and Edtech sectors, among others. To know more about Cloud.in please visit, https://cloud.in/