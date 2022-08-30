Clovia unveils Skivia; ties up with Tejasswi Prakash

Highlights differentiated naturally infused and chemical-free personal care range

NEW DELHI, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clovia, India's premier D2C fashion, lingerie and personal care brand for the urban millennials, has unveiled Skivia, a product rebrand designed to give customers naturally infused and chemical-free products in skincare and haircare from the House of Clovia. The brand has tied up with Indian TV actress and Big Boss 15 winner -Tejasswi Prakash - for its revamped Kumkumadi range of Ayurvedic skin care products from Skivia.

Skivia Kumkumadi Rejuvenating Facewash

As every 'modern sanskari woman' who loves her grandmother's gharelu nuskhe, Skivia plays the key ingredient of that recipe for skin and hair. A Made-in-India product line, Skivia brings superfoods for skin and hair to solve every day as well as specific beauty needs. It is chemical free, paraben and sulphate free. Trustworthy & playful, Skivia is naturally infused which brings top-grade active ingredients blended with nature's best to present quick and handy head-to-toe beauty solutions that one can rely on.

Skivia offers hair care & skin care products ranging from nourishing, deep hydrating, calming body butter creams, body washes, face scrubs, face masks, face washes, spot corrector cream, face oils, face serums to shampoos and conditioners.

The skin care products contain the goodness of natural ingredients like avocado, olive, jojoba, saffron, jasmine, lavender, argan oil, cacao, vitamin E, sandalwood oil, goat milk, Vitamin C, liquorice extracts, niacinamide, saffron, aloe vera, neem, cocoa butter, moringa, and chamomile oils that would leave one feeling hydrated, soft, supple, youthful and radiant.

Skivia's hair products are infused with ingredients like Macadamia Oil, Shea Butter, Tea Tree Oil , aloe vera, argan oil and vitamin E to nourish dry and dull hair while adding volume and shine to the locks. Skivia shampoo helps to prevent hair problems by keeping them nourished and moisturized and makes the hair smooth and shiny.

The 'Made-in-India' product line of the Kumkumadi range includes face wash, face mask, day cream, spot corrector cream, replenishing and brightening night cream, face scrub, oil and serum. The indigenous Kumkumadi skin care range is a rich blend of 23 precious herbs & oils that help combat signs of ageing, like wrinkles & fine lines. It is enriched with other potent natural ingredients like liquorice which is helpful in preventing acne-causing bacteria, soothing inflamed skin & diminishing acne marks. The products make the skin look younger, brighter & smoother.

Tejasswi has posted a video on Instagram promoting Skivia's Kumkumadi range which is amplified on Clovia's website, social media, app, YouTube. Commenting on the collaboration, Tejasswi, said, "I am very conscious with regards to the skin care products I use. I've teamed up with Clovia once I tried their Skivia range of products. I think their Kumkumadi range has the best organically infused and chemical-free products available today."

Commenting on the re-branding, Neha Kant, Founder & Director, Clovia, said "Clovia endeavours to constantly innovate to provide our customers with unrivalled personal care options. With Skivia, we acknowledge the consumers' desires for organic products in skincare and hair care. The entire range is made with natural ingredients for all skin types and is gender neutral."

She further adds, "Clovia has collaborated with Tejasswi to promote the Kumkumadi range of face care products. She is a trusted known name just like Clovia- with a strong connection with our millennial consumers. She resonates with our target consumers of college students, first jobbers and working women who are confident and do not shy away from taking care of themselves."

Skivia is available at www.clovia.com, Myntra, Nykaa, Flipkart, Amazon; at Clovia's retail outlets, multi-brand outlets and large format stores like Lifestyle, Central, Brand Factory, Unlimited, and Globus.

Price range:

Body Butters- Rs. 445/- to Rs. 545/-

Body washes- Rs. 298/- to Rs. 349/-

Kumkumadi range- Rs. 399/- onwards

About Clovia:

Clovia is a premier D2C fashion, lingerie and personal care brand for the urban millennial woman. Launched in 2012 and headquartered in Noida, the company designs and manufactures and sells premium fashion lingerie, innerwear, nightwear, shapewear, swimwear, athleisure and personal care products under the brand Clovia. Recently Reliance Retail Ventures acquired 89% stake in the brand Clovia.

Today, Clovia's offerings include more than 6,000 product styles in lingerie (250 new styles a month) in 75+ sizes based on its feedback-led design approach and backed by its proprietary "Clovia Curve Fit Test". The company ships almost 700,000 products a month. Clovia has a customer base of 3mn+ customers across online and offline in 2500+ cities. Recently, Clovia launched Whatsapp as a service provider for customers to trigger purchase, offer and service updates on Whatsapp.

