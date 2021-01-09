CMG documentary shows Xi's leadership role in fight against COVID-19 and poverty elimination

BEIJING, Jan. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A newly released documentary film by the China Media Group (CMG) has shown how China under the leadership of President Xi Jinping has navigated its way through the extraordinary times and challenges brought by COVID-19.

Part one of the two-part film reveals China's quest to push for greater global cooperation in the fight against COVID-19, showing the decisive calls from President Xi to create a global health community, provide aid supplies to countries in need and ensure all vaccines are made a global public product.