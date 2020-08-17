Colliers International appoints Bhupindra Singh in a strategic role in North India

GURUGRAM, India, Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Colliers International India is delighted to announce appointment of Bhupindra Singh as Managing Director, Office Services (North India) to accelerate growth of office services vertical in North India. In a dual role, Bhupindra will also lead Regional Tenant Representation (RTR) platform across India, which is a strategic new role to increase the volume of Colliers occupier services/ tenant advisory business in India.

Bhupindra joins Colliers India Business from Cushman & Wakefield (C&W), where he led the Tenant Representation business for North India and delivered remarkable success in the recent years. With an extensive experience of nearly 20 years, Bhupindra is a highly accomplished leader in the corporate real estate industry with core expertise in Occupier & Investor advisory services leading to cost optimisation, expansions, portfolio consolidations and strategic account management for domestic and global Occupiers.

"We are excited to welcome Bhupindra Singh to Colliers International India business. North India is a dynamic, growing and important market for our clients and our enterprise. Bhupindra's appointment in North India marks another important step forward for our occupier/ tenant advisory services proposition in India as we reinforce our commitment to deploying experts in the industry to deliver enterprising solutions to our clients," said Sankey Prasad (FRICS), Chairman & Managing Director, Colliers International India.

On his appointment at Colliers, Bhupindra Singh said "I am excited to join Colliers International in India. The leadership across Colliers is looking ahead, beyond the ongoing challenges to further strengthen the organization. At Colliers, we will be focusing upon delivery of value-added services to all our clients and will be working to develop strong partnerships. We are committed to the welfare of our people and teams will continue to be empowered in order to deliver at the optimum efficiency levels. We will also invest in strengthening real estate stakeholder's relationships, keeping in mind the best practices that emerge from this historic year."

Colliers International India continues to enhance its capabilities, placing accountability in the hands of a proven leadership who have the passion to lead a talented group of enterprising professionals focused on service excellence and collaboration to achieve exceptional client outcomes.

