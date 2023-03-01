Columbia Pacific Communities and Embassy Group launch their first senior living community in Bengaluru

The signature project, Serene Amara by Columbia Pacific, is jointly developed by Columbia Pacific Group and Embassy Group

BENGALURU, India, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Columbia Pacific Communities (CPC), a part of Seattle-based Columbia Pacific Group, and Embassy Group, India's leading real estate developer, launch Serene Amara by Columbia Pacific at Embassy Springs. A joint development, the project will be managed by Columbia Pacific Communities and built by Embassy Group. Columbia Pacific Group has leveraged their 40 years of experience and expertise in senior housing design, development, and management in collaboration with Embassy Group's strengths in providing world-class infrastructure and comfort to create their 11th senior living community in India.

Developed at Embassy Springs, an integrated township spread across 288 acres and one of Bengaluru's biggest and best planned city, Serene Amara by Columbia Pacific will comprise 239 exclusive residences on 17 floors with best-in-class features and amenities to promote comfortable and healthy living for seniors. The combined investment for the project is Rs. 165 crore for 2.44 acres of senior living community space.

Designed by world renowned architects, Venkataramanan Associates, the project will launch this year, offering seniors in Bangalore a community where they can lead healthier, happier, more secure, and better connected lives. A strong emphasis has been placed on high standards of quality, bespoke services, ample open spaces and greenery, and safety. Available in 1, 2, and 3-BHK configurations, the units are priced between Rs 60 lakhs and Rs 1.48 crore, exclusive of statutory charges.

With a new-age club with entertainment, recreational, and fitness facilities, along with amenities such as a senior-friendly gymnasium, indoor games room, and spa, the project ensures that seniors will live their best lives in their forever homes. Yoga and meditation decks, a reading lounge, a restaurant, a business centre, walking paths in the outdoor landscape, and outdoor dining at the podium enhance the experience. In addition to these senior-friendly amenities, the community is fully-serviced with food, housekeeping, and 24-hour assistance and medical care.

Commenting on the launch, Mohit Nirula, CEO, Columbia Pacific Communities, says, "We are elated to launch our 11th senior living community in India and our Group's first joint venture project with Embassy Group, Serene Amara by Columbia Pacific. With Embassy Group, we are confident that this community will not only provide a healthy and comfortable space for senior residents but will also help them lead a blissful life. With the two experts coming together, our aim is to develop world-class senior living communities in India with fully serviced residences designed to international standards. At CPC, we create communities that promote positive ageing amongst seniors through community living, a focus on physical, mental, emotional, and intellectual wellbeing, and social engagement. Community living offers an enhanced lifestyle, security, safety, and medical care for seniors, as well as peace of mind for their families."

Aditya Virwani COO – Embassy Group, adds, "We are proud to team up with Columbia Pacific Communities for our first project in the senior living sector, a new asset class for Embassy Group. Combining our expertise, strength, and abilities to meet the requirements of this growing but vital segment, Serene Amara by Columbia Pacific will appeal to seniors with an appreciation for a healthier lifestyle and thriving community in the privacy of their own home. We wanted a specialist partner who would provide an enriching experience for our seniors; in CPC, we found the ideal collaborator. Embassy Group's brand promise has been to deliver high-quality, future-first, and enhanced living spaces to all age groups, from co-living for millennials to branded and luxury homes, and now we foray into senior living. With the launch of Serene Amara by Columbia Pacific, we have taken our first step towards building communities that will stand apart, making the golden years for our seniors dignified, joyful, and fulfilling."

Veteran actress Ratna Pathak Shah, who honoured the project's launch event with her timeless grace, said, "I congratulate Columbia Pacific Communities and Embassy Group for building a community for senior residents where they can look forward to living and interacting with like-minded peers and enjoy an active and peaceful life. The idea of positive ageing should not be limited solely to health and well-being, but should also encourage the enthusiastic participation of senior citizens in society so they feel cared, valued, and listened to. I am glad that these two distinguished brands are taking steps in the right direction to create an environment that encourages people of my age to remain physically fit, mentally alert, and emotionally stimulated."

The community will offer a packed calendar of resident engagement events, including book readings, yoga and mindfulness sessions, drumming sessions, pottery and storytelling workshops, and more. These activities, designed around the six pillars of positive ageing, help residents stay healthier for longer.

About Columbia Pacific Communities

Columbia Pacific Communities is India's largest and most experienced senior living community operators with over 1750 residential units under management in 5 cities and 10 locations across south India. As the pioneers in this category, it is committed to reimagining the concept of senior living in India and create world-class practices that exceed these expectations of its stakeholders. It is part of the Seattle-based Columbia Pacific Group, one of the foremost developers of senior living communities in the United States and China. Founded by entrepreneur and senior living pioneer Dan Baty, Columbia Pacific has more than 40 years of experience and expertise in designing, building and managing senior housing communities around the world. The team, with the expertise of its principals in the United States of America and its partners in India, brings together rich experience in senior housing design, development and management.

About Embassy Group

Founded in 1993, Embassy Group is one of India's largest real estate conglomerates with a broad portfolio of over 62 million sq. ft. of prime commercial, residential, retail, hospitality, services, and educational spaces across Bangalore, Chennai, Pune, Mumbai, Noida and Trivandrum in Indian Markets, and Serbia and Malaysia in the international markets. Across all asset classes, Embassy lays strong emphasis on high standards of quality, delivery, world-class services, environmental management, and safety. Embassy was a sponsor of India's first REIT, the largest office REIT in the Asia Pacific. As an extension of its vision to create world class urban infrastructure, the company has also contributed in the field of education. The Group's Community Outreach program empowers over 19,000 children across 150+ government and rural schools to create a positive social impact in India.

For more information please visit: www.embassyindia.com

