Comviva recognized in the Gartner Market Guide for Digital Banking Multichannel Solutions and The Gartner Digital Commerce Vendor Guide, 2020

NEW DELHI, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Comviva, a global leader in mobility solutions, has been recognized by the world's leading research and advisory company Gartner in its two recent reports. Comviva has been mentioned as a Representative Vendor in Gartner Market Guide for Digital Banking Multichannel Solutions released in June 2020. Comviva has been mentioned in this market guide for the second consecutive time. Comviva has also been recognized in 'Payment Gateways and Processors' category in The Gartner Digital Commerce Vendor Guide, 2020. This recognition validates that Comviva is one of the leading vendors in digital banking and payments space both on issuing and acquiring side of the business.

According to the Gartner Market Guide for Digital Banking Multichannel Solutions, "Customer service capabilities are being digitally enabled into multichannel customer journeys, complementing mobile and online banking. Bank CIOs should evaluate these solutions by assessing channel-specific functions, curation of common APIs and availability of metrics to support best practices". Comviva (mobiquity® Banking Suite) has been recognized as a Representative Vendor for Digital Banking Multichannel Solutions in the report. mobiquity® Banking Suite provides a comprehensive solution to banks and financial institutions to build, manage, optimize and deliver the multi-channel banking experience, as well as continuously iterate and engage the consumers, through instant configuration capability, personalization and experimentation engine. The mobiquity® Banking Suite provides one digital backend delivering optimized APIs for every front-end channel, enabling multi-channel experience. This empowers banks to deliver a consistent, unified and hyper-personalized experience, thereby enhancing the consumer's value, and, subsequently, profitably transition to the digital age.

According to The Gartner Digital Commerce Vendor Guide, 2020, "Digital commerce technology is critical to organizations investing in a digital business strategy. Application leaders should study this guide to understand the vendors and solutions supporting digital commerce technology, with a view to prioritizing areas of investment". Comviva (payPLUS) has been recognized in 'Payment Gateways and Processors' category in the report. payPLUS is a white labelled payment acceptance platform for digital merchants and merchant acquirers, which enables merchants to accept payments, across different channels such as online and in-store, and through different payment instruments such as cards and digital wallets. payPLUS has a Smart Payment Gateway functionality which is explicitly built to process online payments. payPLUS Smart Payment Gateway captures online transaction details, processes it, routes it to the concerned party for further actions and communicates the transaction status to the merchant and consumers. Payment details are captured by the payPLUS checkout forms, which will be utilized by the merchants depending on the type of applications they own. payPLUS web checkout forms can be integrated with merchant web applications. payPLUS in-app checkout forms SDK, Apple Pay SDK and Android Pay SDK can be integrated with merchant mobile applications. payPLUS has a special Smart Routing module which provides merchant the ability to set up transaction routing rules on a console to achieve lowest MDR costs with highest success rates.

Speaking on the recognition, Srinivas Nidugondi, EVP and COO, Mobile Financial Solutions, Comviva said "We are thrilled to be listed by the world's leading research and advisory company Gartner in their Market Guide for Digital Banking Multichannel Solutions and The Gartner Digital Commerce Vendor Guide, 2020. I believe these mentions are testimony to the fact that we are delivering world-class digital financial solutions to our clients. We are proud that our digital financial solutions power financial services of over 110 banks, financial institutions and telecom operators catering to more than 1 billion consumers globally, processing over 7 billion transactions valuing US$160 billion annually."

