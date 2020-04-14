Connecting Heartfully in a time of Social Distancing: A LIFEcast by Daaji

This is an opportunity for the world to come together in the spirit of unity and love, to build human connection in the time of physical distancing, and a hopeful way forward in the face of crisis.

The LIFEcast video is already popular on YouTube: https://youtu.be/6gQw3wGo_cw

About Heartfulness

Heartfulness, in general, inspires a person to live by the heart. Heartfulness is a simple and subtle practice of meditation that connects everyone with the light and love in their hearts. Heartfulness Institute is a global nonprofit organization with thousands of volunteer trainers who serve more than a million meditators in over 130 countries. For more information, visit: heartfulness.org

SOURCE Heartfulness Institute