Connell Announces Exclusive Relationship with DRT in Indonesia, South Korea, Thailand

SAN FRANCISCO, April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Connell, a company of Wilbur-Ellis and a leading marketer and distributor of specialty chemicals and ingredients in Asia-Pacific, announced today that it was entering into an exclusive relationship with DRT, a French company that is a worldwide leader in plant chemistry and renewable ingredients. As part of the agreement, Connell will provide DRT with sales, marketing and distribution services throughout Indonesia, South Korea, and Thailand for its natural extracts. The agreement was effective April 1, 2020.

"We are delighted to collaborate with DRT and support Connell's focus on sustainability. DRT's portfolio complements the range of solutions and applications that Connell brings to customers everywhere in Asia," said Kevin Hack, Connell's vice president for portfolio management. "DRT is known for the purity, quality and natural chemical properties of its plant-based extracts and that reputation supports Connell's focus on 'living well, living life and living long.' There is a lot of natural synergy in this partnership."

Isaac J. Moussan, DRT's head of health and nutrition business, said the Company was excited to expand its partnership with Connell into the Asia-Pacific health and beauty segment.

"Specializing in plant extraction and located in the heart of the Landes forest in southwestern France, DRT has been producing high quality extracts from maritime pines and grape seeds for more than 40 years," Moussan said. "Because of Connell's strength and expertise across the Asia-Pacific region, we believe this partnership will both strengthen and expand our connection with customers in Asia."

About Connell

Connell is a leading marketer and distributor of specialty chemicals and ingredients in Asia-Pacific. It brings outstanding insights and service to the life and industrial science markets and promotes a both a broad range of leading global manufacturers and its own formulated products. A company of Wilbur-Ellis, Connell provides technical, marketing and supply chain expertise through 48 offices in 18 countries across Asia-Pacific. For more information, please visit connellworld.com.

About the Wilbur-Ellis Companies

Founded in 1921, the Wilbur-Ellis companies are leading international marketers and distributors of agricultural products, animal nutrition and specialty chemicals and ingredients. For more information, please visit wilburellis.com

About DRT

Founded in 1932, DRT specializes in the development of gum rosin and turpentine extracted from pine resin. DRT's head office is located in Dax, France and sells its products around the world. DRT has a diversified product portfolio of more than 300 ingredients addressing a variety of end markets. DRT operates nine manufacturing facilities either directly or with joint venture partners. More information about DRT is available at www.drt.fr

