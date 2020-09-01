Corporate E-learning Market Size is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 9.16% by 2025 | Valuates Reports

The corporate E-learning Market size was valued at USD 64.4 Billion in 2019 and is expected to grow CAGR 9.16% by 2025

BANGALORE, India, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Corporate education adds another dimension and scope to training by including learners as participants in developing new information that helps grow and improve an organization. Corporate eLearning enables companies to minimize onboard, training, recruiting, retention, and engagement-related HR costs through automated processes, advanced monitoring, and a reduced need to employ talent to manage and provide training.

Get Free Sample: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/QYRE-Othe-3N254/Corporate_E_learning_Market_Report

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE CORPORATE E-LEARNING MARKET SIZE

Reducing employee training costs has been instrumental in driving the growth of the corporate e-learning market size. This study identifies the adoption of microlearning as one of the key factors driving the corporate e-learning industry's growth in the coming years.

The adoption of microlearning for employee training is expected to fuel the corporate e-learning market size. Microlearning requires brief bursts of information focussing on a single subject or task. In just a few minutes, corporate learners can complete the online training activity or program, instead of sitting through lengthy lectures or presentations during a typical online session.

Growing technical developments and the increase in investment from major organizations around the world are anticipated to increase the growth of the corporate e-learning market size during the forecast period.

Furthermore, the adoption of video instructor-led training approaches and recent technological advancements such as augmented & virtual reality provide new ways of delivering instruction. These factors are expected to give lucrative opportunities for the vendors in the corporate e-learning market.

However, the technological barriers in developing countries can hamper the growth of the corporate e-learning market size during the forecast period.

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Othe-3N254/corporate-e-learning

CORPORATE E-LEARNING MARKET SHARE

North America is expected to hold the largest corporate e-learning market share based on the region during the forecast period. This is due to the growing technological infrastructure developments and increasing investments by major organizations and e-learning providers in launching innovative digital learning solutions and systems.

Increasing popularity among employees of self-paced and skills-based e-learning is expected to boost market growth within the European region.

The Asia Pacific is projected to witness the highest growth in the corporate e-learning market due to the growing number of organizations in this region's emerging economies.

CORPORATE E-LEARNING MARKET SEGMENTATION

Corporate E-learning Market Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Rest of Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa .

Inquire for Regional Data: https://reports.valuates.com/request/regional/QYRE-Othe-3N254/Corporate_E_learning_Market_Report

Corporate E-learning Market Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-Premise Deployment

Cloud-Based Deployment.

Corporate E-learning Market segment by Application, the market can be split into

Automotive Industry

BFSI

Consumer Goods Sector

Energy Sector

Others.

TOP COMPANIES IN THE CORPORATE E-LEARNING MARKET

The corporate e-learning market is highly crowded, with many organizations competing for the majority market share. Based on our research, Market vendors should concentrate more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while retaining their positions in the slow-growing segments to optimize their opportunities.

The top companies in the corporate e-learning market are,

Skillsoft

GP Strategies

Adobe

Expertus

City & Guilds Group

AllenComm

G-Cube

Learning Pool

Articulate

EI Design

CCS Digital Education

PulseLearning

SweetRush

Learnnovators

XoomPoint

Designing Digitally

Tata Interactive Systems

Elucidat

Cornerstone OnDemand.

Buy Now for Single User: https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=QYRE-Othe-3N254&lic=single-user

Buy Now for Enterprise License : https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=QYRE-Othe-3N254&lic=enterprise-license

SIMILAR REPORTS

Corporate Learning Management System (LMS) Market Report

The key drivers of the Corporate LMS Market size are growing adoption of digital learning, rising inclination toward, Bringing Your Own Device ( BYOD) policy and enterprise mobility, extensive government initiatives to develop LMS, growing used of Artificial Intelligence (AI ) and Machine Learning (ML) in LMS is rising the value of eLearning in corporate and academic setups.

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Othe-3L234/corporate-learning-management-system

Corporate Online Language Learning Market Report

Using the on-premise approach to implement language learning services allows companies to have greater control over their business management and security. This allows them to create online alternatives to foreign language learning at the premises.

The on-premise is expected to hold the largest Corporate Online Language Learning Market shares. This is because the on-premise model allows end-users to configure the solution by selecting distribution channels, content, and schedule.

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-19D2990/global-corporate-online-language-learning

E-learning Corporate Compliance Training Market Report

In 2018, the global E-learning Corporate Compliance Training market size was USD 3080 Million USD and it is expected to reach USD 8070 Million by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 12.8% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global E-learning Corporate Compliance Training status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market, and key players. The study objectives are to present the E-learning Corporate Compliance Training development in the United States, Europe, and China.

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-T298/global-e-learning-corporate-compliance-training

US Academic E-Learning Market Report

In 2019, the US Academic E-Learning market size was USD 1.84 Billion and it is expected to reach USD 5.31 Billion by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 16.3% during 2019-2026.

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Othe-1Z339/us-academic-e-learning

E-Learning Solutions Market Report

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Othe-0S301/e-learning-solutions

E-learning Platform Market Report

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-21D2806/global-e-learning-platform

Corporate E-Learning Content Development Market Report

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-4D3102/global-corporate-e-learning-content-development

E-learning IT Infrastructure Market Report

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-1G2537/global-e-learning-it-infrastructure

Learning Management System Market Report

The global learning management system (LMS) market is expected to increase from USD 9.464 billion in 2019 to USD 29.901 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 21.13 percent.

Organizations use LMS to streamline processes, methodologies, tools, and systems to improve learning, productivity and ROI. Due to the growing benefits and hassle-free training provided by LMS, there is growing adoption among various sectors such as healthcare, education, manufacturing, retail, and many other industries

View Full Market: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/360I-Auto-6U3/global-learning-management-system

K12 Education Market Report

This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for K12 Education Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Othe-4R154/k-12-education

ABOUT US:

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains detail research methodology employed to generate the report, Please also reach to our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources

CONTACT US:

Valuates Reports

[email protected]

For U.S. Toll-Free Call +1-(315)-215-3225

For IST Call +91-8040957137

WhatsApp : +91-9945648335

Website: https://reports.valuates.com

Twitter - https://twitter.com/valuatesreports

Linkedin - https://in.linkedin.com/company/valuatesreports

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/valuatesreports

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082232/Valuates_Reports_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Valuates Reports