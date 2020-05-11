CoStar Announces Exclusive Partnership With the NBPA as the Digital Fan Engagement Platform for Fans and Players of the NBPA

CoStar launches exclusive multi-year partnership with NBPA giving fans unparalleled access to their favorite NBA idols via the fan engagement platform

NEW YORK, May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Basketball Players Association ("NBPA") and its for-profit subsidiary, THINK450, announced an exclusive multi-year partnership with PADLOKT Global Inc. ("PADLOKT"), making CoStar Experience the platform of choice to give fans unparalleled access to their favorite basketball idols of the NBPA through authentic, immersive LIVE video experiences and much more behind-the-scenes content focusing on the players of the NBPA.

"Our partnership with CoStar is a great way for our players to connect with their fans on a personal level," said Payne Brown, President of THINK450. "Most NBA fans around the world never have the opportunity to engage with their favorite Players. CoStar bridges that gap not only during these times of COVID-19 uncertainty but also hopefully well into the future which is very exciting."

THINK450 is launching a new channel on CoStar that is dedicated to joining members of the NBPA and their fans together through immersive FANCASTS - giving fans rare access to meet and talk LIVE & face-to-face with their basketball idols, the INSIDER SERIES episodes - showcasing the day-to-day lives and lifestyles of the players, and much more.

"My ethos for CoStar has always been about giving all fans from all around the world the chance to meet, talk with and get to know their idols - experiences that can truly make a difference. NBA players are a true representation of what global sports stars should be - personable, supportive of their fans and always willing to give back - the true power of this partnership," said Trent Sydney, Co-Founder & CEO of PADLOKT.

"Engaging with fans is always important to me. While we're not able to play or be out in the community right now, CoStar allows me to connect with people around the world and for them to get to know me in a more relaxed environment," said RJ Barrett, Shooting Guard, New York Knicks. RJ Barrett will be the program's first live "450 LIVE Channel" FanCast, which is scheduled for May 13.

"That CoStar is dedicated to giving players the platform to engage the modern sports fans on a level they now expect is impressive," said Eric Johnson, WON Worldwide and Head of Commercial, PADLOKT Global. "Watching games is just one part of the fan experience. Marketers need more than just running ads in a broadcast, everyone wants to be a part of the story."

CoStar (www.costarexperience.com & the CoStarExp App) is a globally leading digital fan engagement platform that enables fans to have exclusive access with their idols LIVE & face-to-face from anywhere in the world. CoStar's unique technology solution and proprietary immersive live-video content capabilities brand an experience that's unique, powerful and produced to enable a true connection between fans, celebrities and brands in a safe and controlled environment - creating a deeper connection through direct conversation.

