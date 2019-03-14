Creative Virtual Commended by Frost & Sullivan for V-Person, Its AI-powered Conversational Platform for Customer Experience

The platform's hybrid approach to machine learning and human curation improves efficiency and helps deliver a seamless customer experience

LONDON, March 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the European artificial intelligence (AI)-enhanced customer self-service market, Frost & Sullivan recognises Creative Virtual with the 2019 European Product Leadership Award for its AI-powered conversational platform for customer experience, V-Person. Its virtual agent, chatbot, and live chat solutions empower enterprises to deliver a personalised, consistent, accurate, and seamless omnichannel engagement. These solutions are supported by a knowledge management and business intelligence platform known as V-Portal.

"What differentiates V-Person is its ability to bring together large amounts of information onto a single orchestration platform, generating a consistent, convenient, and efficient customer experience (CX)," said Frost & Sullivan analyst Stephen Loynd "The orchestration layer of the platform pulls information from a knowledge management control centre that undergirds everything. While many competing solution providers also use machine learning (ML), Creative Virtual stands out for being able to scale large amounts of relevant information from its control centre."

The company's technology can be deployed across contact channels such as Web, mobile, social, messaging platforms, SMS, contact centre, service desk, live chat, IVR, and voice assistants. The combination of AI and human input produces an update cycle in which the system first learns potential new customer behaviour, then a human editor approves the AI suggestions. Last, an up-to-date knowledge base is published and this knowledge base is the foundation for the responses provided by chatbots and virtual agents. The use of a single knowledge control centre for both customer-facing and contact centre chatbots can bridge the gap between previously siloed engagement channels by aligning the contact centre directly with the digital function.

Being an agile and highly scalable conversational technology platform, V-Person delivers seamless, fully integrated, and end-to-end customer engagement. Its exceptional efficiency ensures lower support costs, increased sales, and low average deflection rates of 20 per cent to 30 per cent. Furthermore, it enables an 80 per cent reduction in live chat sessions and a 40 per cent reduction in average handling time within the contact centre.

"Creative Virtual gives its clients the flexibility to choose the best-fit solutions and combination of human curation and machine learning. As it is designed as an open platform to be deployed on-premise or in the cloud, it can integrate external data into its responses," added analyst Stephen Loynd "By applying advanced technologies such as AI into its solutions, the company is looking to future-proof itself against disruption and is therefore set to achieve further growth."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has developed a product with innovative features and functionality that is gaining rapid market acceptance. The award recognises the quality of the solution and the customer value enhancements it enables.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognise companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Creative Virtual

Creative Virtual is a world leader in conversational self-service solutions that bring together humans and artificial intelligence to enable anywhere, anytime customer and employee engagement. Leading global organisations rely on our award-winning V-Person™ technology to improve their support experience, reduce costs, increase sales and build brand loyalty. Backed by an experience, expert team as well as an extensive partner network, our innovative and multi-lingual virtual agent, chatbot and live chat solutions empower organisations to deliver personalised, seamless, end-to-end engagement across all contact channels. Learn more: www.creativevirtual.com.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector, and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion.

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan