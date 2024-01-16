Credgenics adds renowned banking industry veteran Mr. Ravindra Pandey as Strategic Advisor to the leadership team

In his advisory capacity, Ravindra Pandey will adeptly navigate Credgenics through the intricacies of the BFSI sector with his valuable insights and expertise

NEW DELHI, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Credgenics , a leading provider of advanced loan collections and debt resolution technology solutions for Banks, NBFCs, ARCs, and Digital Lending firms worldwide, announces the appointment of Mr. Ravindra Pandey as a Strategic Advisor. In this role, he will be an invaluable asset to Credgenics, contributing with strategic guidance and leveraging his deep understanding of the banking industry to enhance the company's market presence. He will guide the executive team in driving the business growth plans ahead for the company.

Ravindra Pandey's illustrious career of 37 years at the State Bank of India speaks volumes about his deep understanding of the banking industry and expertise in shaping complex digital transformation initiatives. His success as Dy Managing Director & CIO and Dy MD (Corporate strategy) & Chief Digital Officer at the State Bank of India, showcase his proficiency as a banking strategist, passionate leader, and flag-bearer of innovation. As Digital Banking strategist, he has led adoption of several emerging, disruptive, and innovative processes.

Rishabh Goel, Co-founder, and CEO of Credgenics said, "We are thrilled to welcome Mr. Ravindra Pandey to Credgenics as a Strategic Advisor to the team. His extensive knowledge and leadership in digital banking, credit management, and technology transformation will be instrumental in steering Credgenics towards new heights of success. This appointment underscores our commitment to delivering unparalleled tech solutions and reinforces our position as a leader in the financial services industry."

As a senior banker, Ravindra has also served on the board of several large and highly reputed organizations, demonstrating his ability to provide valuable strategic directions, and set highest standards of corporate governance and compliance culture. He is, at present, on the boards of several highly reputed organisations as an independent director. His rich leadership experience covers all facets of banking, including Digital Banking, Credit Management, SME Banking, Risk and Compliance, International Banking, Rural Credit, Financial Inclusion, and operational expertise.

Ravindra Pandey, Strategic Advisor at Credgenics said, "I am very excited to be a part of Credgenics at a crucial time when the financial services industry is witnessing a significant transformation powered with collaborative approaches by the Government, Regulator, industry players and technology providers. Credgenics, with its innovative tech approach and commitment to excellence, is well-positioned to lead the transformation in the debt management space. I look forward to contributing to the company's journey of sustained success and innovation."

Credgenics looks forward to leveraging Ravindra's expertise as the company continues to drive innovation and excellence in the BFSI sector.

About Credgenics

Credgenics is the leading provider of Loan Collections and Debt Resolution technology platforms to Banks, Non-banking finance companies, FinTechs, and ARCs worldwide. The AI-powered SaaS-based platform has been recognized twice as the #1 Best Selling Loan Collections Platform in India by IBS Intelligence in their Annual Sales League Table 2022 and 2023. Credgenics works with more than 100 customers and touched an overall loan book worth USD 60 Billion in FY23. It handles 11 mn retail loan accounts and sends 60 million digital communications every month. With Credgenics, lenders have increased resolution rates by 20%, improved collections by 25%, reduced collections costs by 40%, reduced collections time by 30%, and improved legal efficiencies by 60%. https://www.credgenics.com

