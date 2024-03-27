Cyient partners with Deutsche Aircraft for the Design of Rear Fuselage Section of the D328eco™

HYDERABAD, India and MUNICH, Germany, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyient, a global Intelligent Engineering, and Technology Solutions company, is announcing a strategic partnership with Deutsche Aircraft, a German original equipment manufacturer (OEM) located in Weßling, close to Munich. Within the scope of this partnership, the companies will collaborate on the detailed design for manufacturing (DFM) of the rear fuselage section for the 40-seater D328eco regional turboprop aircraft.

Designed to operate along regional routes, the D328eco is a highly fuel-efficient aircraft that is an upgraded version of the Dornier 328 series. With an increased passenger capacity, the aircraft requires specific structural updates. The D328eco is expected to revolutionize regional air travel and become the benchmark of aviation with its advanced features, unmatched versatility, and operational flexibility in the most challenging environments to connect regions and people.

"We are excited about our collaboration with Deutsche Aircraft to support the development of the D328eco aircraft. This partnership underscores Cyient's commitment to delivering innovative engineering solutions in the aerospace sector. Our expertise in the aircraft design and development life cycle will play a crucial role in developing the D328eco. Together, we look forward to driving advancements in aviation technology and contributing to the success of this transformative project," said Karthikeyan Natarajan, Executive Director and CEO of Cyient.

"We are thrilled to be working with Cyient," remarks Dave Jackson, Chief Executive Officer at Deutsche Aircraft. "Their vast experience in the Aerospace & Defence industry was one of the key factors in contracting them to be responsible for the design of the rear fuselage section as part of our D328eco aircraft development programme."

Maximilian Fahr, Vice President of Supply Chain at Deutsche Aircraft, also expressed his enthusiasm about the company's partnership with Cyient, stating, "This agreement represents a strong commitment to India. This new partnership with Cyient will enable Deutsche Aircraft to work with the best in the field and further enhance the development of the D328eco in a competitive setting."

About Cyient

Cyient (Estd: 1991, NSE: CYIENT) partners with over 300 customers, including 40% of the top 100 global innovators, to deliver intelligent engineering and technology solutions for creating a digital, autonomous, and sustainable future. As a company, Cyient is committed to designing a culturally inclusive, socially responsible, and environmentally sustainable Tomorrow Together with our stakeholders.

About Deutsche Aircraft

Deutsche Aircraft is a German aircraft manufacturer built on the heritage of aviation pioneers that continues to propel the aviation industry forward with innovative solutions. Supported by a highly skilled and passionate team of international engineers and aviation experts, Deutsche Aircraft is developing the most advanced regional aircraft on the market: the D328eco. As type certificate holder and service partner for existing D328 (both prop and jet) operators worldwide, the company is uniquely positioned to complement the existing fleet with this next-generation aircraft.

Deutsche Aircraft employs the latest technologies and best practices to ensure the highest levels of reliability, efficiency and sustainability for the D328eco. As a strategic partner for the sustainable development of regional air transport, Deutsche Aircraft is working with key players in the industry to achieve climate-neutral flights. www.deutscheaircraft.com

