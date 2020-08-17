Dalmia Bharat Group's musical extravaganza held to honour COVID warriors enthrals lakhs of online viewers

The live concert was inaugurated by Mr. Mahendra Singhi, MD and CEO, Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd. who spoke about the company's unflinching commitment and hard work towards nation-building. The 90 minute concert saw captivating performances by some of the best-known names in the music industry with audience grooving to a series of popular songs and high octane performances. The show began with the energetic and soulful vocals of Kailash Kher who took the audience through some of his best hits namely Kaun Hai Voh (Baahubali), Bharat Ke Veer Anthem, Saiyaan, Teri Deewani, and others. This was followed by Ricky Kej's scintillating music that kept the audience captivated.

The musical evening also hosted the father-son duo, Udit Narayan and Aditya Narayan along with the ever euphoric Benny Dayal and Jonita Gandhi who sang some of their all-time hits and made it an evening to remember.

Recording of the concert is available on Dalmia Bharat Group's YouTube channel - https://youtu.be/7RmkI8q1TM8?t=821

About Dalmia Bharat Group

Dalmia Bharat Group (www.dalmiabharat.com) is a leading Indian conglomerate with a strong presence in Cement, Sugar and Refractories. The Group has a turnover of over 12,000 crore. Dalmia Bharat commenced operations in 1939 and has played a defining role in India's manufacturing sector. The group has significant market presence in each of its sectors of operation. Its cement business has grown exponentially since 2006 in terms of capacity and production and the company is a leader in the specialty cements space. Dalmia Cement is the only cement company in the world to have the lowest carbon footprint. In sugar, the group is a prominent generic player catering to most of the leading businesses in India. The Group also caters to an enduring and growing customer base in the refractories business and has forayed into sustainable power/energy.

