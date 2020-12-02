Data Center Power Market Size USD 21410 Million by 2026 at CAGR 5.6% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Data Center Power Market is Segmented by Type (AC Power Supply, DC Power Supply), by Application (BFSI, Telecom & IT, Government, Others). This report is published on Valuates Reports in the Computers & Electronics Category. It also covers Global & Regional Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast to 2026.

The global Data Center Power market size is projected to reach USD 21410 Million by 2026, from USD 15430 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.6% during 2021-2026.

Major factors driving the growth of data center power market size are, rising adoption of cloud computing by organizations across the globe, the rise in digitization resulting in a rapid expansion of digital infrastructure, accelerating renewable energy demand and the need for addressing GHG emission.

The Data Center, Power Market report includes a detailed study of regions of North America, Europe, China, Japan and South Korea. The report has been curated after observing and studying various factors that determine regional growth, such as the region's economic, environmental, social, technological, and political status.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE DATA CENTER POWER MARKET SIZE

The increasing need for enterprises to reduce operational expenses is expected to drive the data center power market size growth. Data centers invest most of their money on the power used for running IT equipment (computers and servers) and cooling infrastructure in data centers. As a result, modern data centers install energy-efficient and cost-effective power systems to cover these operating costs. Operational costs can be reduced by the use of advanced data center power systems that meet modern IT capabilities with varying business needs.

To reduce the Power Usage Efficiency (PUE) ratio and improve efficiency, businesses deploy advanced power management systems such as the Smart rack Power Distribution Unit (PDU), the Smart Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) and battery monitoring equipment. This factor is expected to, in turn, boost the growth of the data center power market size.

Increased use of data centers has resulted in the growing adoption of mega-and cloud-based data centers. These data centers need high-volume power for peak data-intensive operations, which in turn fuels the demand for data center power market size.

The complexity of data center design and the need for high initial investments to deploy energy-efficient solutions for these facilities may hinder data center power market growth. Lack of proper infrastructure and recognition of the advantages of energy-efficient solutions in a variety of regions, including the Asia Pacific and South America, are some of the challenges the vendors in the data center power industry might face.

COVID-19 IMPACT ON DATA CENTER POWER MARKET

In the pandemic situation of COVID-19, data centers and data center power play a critical role for organizations around the world. The exponential growth in the amount of data consumed and produced by various organizations and individuals has contributed to an increase in demand for data storage leading.

Globally, data centers are emerging as computational hubs for end-users and companies, as the number of work-from-home workers has risen dramatically. Efficient data center power systems make the data center facility highly reliable, as innovations such as edge computing, IoT and 5G make it possible for the company to resolve the associated risks and consumer demands of COVID-19.

DATA CENTER POWER MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

North America is expected to hold the largest data center power market share during the forecast period. North America's dominance is attributed to the norms and regulations implemented by government and regulatory bodies to reduce carbon footprints and energy consumption in the region.

The Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. This rapid growth in the region is due to the rapid increase in the volume of colocation data centers in emerging countries, such as India and China. In addition, a growing number of telecommunications subscribers using smartphones and tablets are projected to increase regional demand over the forecast period.

By Region

North America ,

, Europe ,

, China ,

, Japan

South Korea

DATA CENTER POWER MARKET SEGMENTATION

Following are the segments covered by the report are:

By Application:

Telecom & IT

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

Government

Other

The Key manufacturers that are operating in the global Data Center Power market are:

Emerson Network Power

Raritan

ABB Ltd

Eaton Corporation Plc

General Electric

Rittal GmbH & Co. KG

Schneider Electric SE

Cummins Power Generation

Tripp Lite

Hewlett-Packard Development

Delta Power Solutions

CyberPower Systems

Santak

