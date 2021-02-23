DCC Multispeciality Animal Hospital unveils its flagship facility in Gurugram

GURUGRAM, India, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

DCC Animal Hospital is the first of its kind in the pet healthcare segment offering advanced medical expertise in India

With eyes clear on its mission of "Creating a world of parity in health care for pets at par with humans"

DCC (Dogs Cats & Companions) Animal Hospital, a multi-speciality pet healthcare facility opened its doors today in Gurugram to delight and facilitate pet parents and animal lovers. The hospital, promoted by Japan/Singapore based company A'alda Pte.Ltd. is a state-of-the-art animal healthcare facility spread over 38,000 sq.ft in size, with emergency, in-patient and out-patient facilities for all pets/companions.

DCC Animal Hospital was inaugurated by Mr. Masamichi Okuda, Founder / CEO, A'alda Pte. Ltd. Mr. Yasuyuki Murahashi, Chief Director General, JETRO (Japan external trade organization) and dignitaries from the Embassy of Japan in India were also present at the launch.

The new chain of multi-specialty DCC Animal hospitals will house highly skilled doctors and on-ground staff who will follow global standards of veterinary science. The hospital team will be led by Dr. Vinod Sharma, who is also credited with the honor of setting up India's first blood bank for dogs. He has also helped the group in designing the services and treatments for the veterinary hospital. The company has focused heavily on ensuring advanced technologies for pet healthcare and a seamless interactive app-based experience for the pet parents.

The hospital is equipped with operation theatres, an intensive care unit, recovery rooms, imaging and pathology services. It is conceived as a one-stop destination that provides high-quality medical care for pets in preventive care, radiology & laboratory, dentistry, surgical and diagnostic and therapeutic services. The hospital also has emergency and critical care services, available 365 days a year.

Commenting on the launch of DCC Animal Hospital Mr. Ohhun Kwon, Director, A'alda Vet India Pvt. Ltd. said, "Reports suggest that India is the fastest growing pet care market in the world, and we are elated to introduce the first revolution of its kind in the millennium city of Gurugram. DCC Animal Hospital is India's first-ever multi-speciality veterinary hospital and has been built to function at par with a human hospital. We are confident that our global expertise, collective knowledge of pet health care and strong medical team backed with the latest technology will help raise the bar of veterinary services across the country."

Dr. Vinod Sharma, Head of Veterinary Service Division / Director, A'alda Vet India Pvt. Ltd. / DCC Animal Hospital added, "At DCC Animal Hospital we offer our pets best of global veterinary practices and treatments. We emphasize on the significance of an annual physical examination for the pets just as we do for ourselves. Through regular check-ups and preventive care, we can help diagnose and improve serious pet health problems in a timely manner. We offer a wide range of veterinary services to keep your companions feeling their best."

The DCC animal hospital project was envisioned by A'alda Pte. Ltd. with an aim to humanize pet health care services. Founded in 2019, the company's mission is to continuously improve the standard of pet healthcare and veterinary medicine bringing it at par with access to medical facilities for humans. Making pets an equal part of the society they're making pet healthcare accessible to people globally. Their vision being: "Pet to Partner"

DCC Animal Hospital is also the first animal healthcare facility in India to create a unique technological offering via website and a mobile app which will provide a digital bridge between veterinary practices and pet owners. The interface will facilitate pet parents access to their pet's medical notes, vaccines, prescriptions, doctors, reminders and invoices at the touch of a button and will transform the traditional communication path between vets and pet parents. 'Simplifying veterinary' is what they are out to establish and create a benchmark.

About DCC Animal Hospital India

DCC (Dog Cat Companion) Animal Hospital is India's first multi-speciality facility offering complete physical and emotional care to pets. It is the first pet healthcare facility in India to offer modern animal medicine and practices in a compassionate and friendly environment. DCC Animal Hospitals offer a range of high-quality medical care for animals including specialized services in orthopaedics, dentistry, trauma & surgery as well as preventive care for pets.

www.dccpets.in

About A'alda

A'alda was founded in 2019 with an aim to provide veterinary care and clinical services for animals in Asian countries. It works on solving challenges in the veterinary care industry and aims to be the best veterinary medical platform in the world. The DCC Animal Hospital project was envisioned by A'alda Pte. Ltd. with an aim to humanize pet care services. Founded in 2019, the company's mission is to continuously improve the standard of care for hospitals and veterinary medicine and make it accessible to people globally.

